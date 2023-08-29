Get this 2TB Samsung T7 Shield external SSD for only $99.99, its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you want a lot of storage but also want to put it in a rugged body, Samsung has you covered with its popular T7 Shield external solid-state drive products. Right now, you can get the 2TB model for its lowest price ever on Amazon, if you like the black color option.

At the moment, the black-colored 2TB Samsung T7 Shield rugged external SSD is priced at just $99.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price for this particular model, but a $30 discount for its standard $129.99 MSRP and well below its original $249.99 launch price.

The Samsung T7 Shield's biggest feature is its high IP65 rating, providing solid resistance against dust and water. It can also handle drops of up to 9.8 feet thanks to its rubber exterior.

You can expect sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s with this portable SSD as well as sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. While that's below the speeds of most internal SSDs, that should allow you to still edit files directly from the drive.

It is compatible with various devices including PCs, Macs, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. The package includes USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for added convenience.

The Samsung T7 Shield also comes in blue and beige colors. However, the prices for the 2TB models in those colors remain at the fairly low price of $119.99 if you really want to get the drive with one of those other color choices.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

