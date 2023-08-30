Save up to 19% on 8 TB, 4 TB and larger Seagate IronWolf NAS internal HDDs today

As data storage needs grow for businesses and home users, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices have become an increasingly popular solution. Seagate's IronWolf line of NAS-optimized hard drives is designed to provide reliable, high-capacity storage for NAS enclosures and servers. Today, you can get the best price on Seagate IronWolf 8TB, 6TB and more internal NAS hard drives on Amazon.

IronWolf NAS HDDs feature the company's AgileArray technology, a suite of optimizations designed for the unique demands of network-attached storage. AgileArray starts with the physical drive, using RV sensors to minimize vibration in multi-drive enclosures and especially mounting the spindle for enhanced stability.

AgileArray goes beyond the hardware. Seagate includes two software tools for managing IronWolf drives - the venerable SeaTools utility and the DiskWizard. DiskWizard simplifies common admin tasks like initializing new drives, monitoring health stats, and even full disk cloning for drive upgrades or migrations. For home and small business NAS owners, Seagate's IronWolf provides both the resilient hardware and easy tools you need to get the most from your storage network.

