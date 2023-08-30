You can save hundreds of dollars now on Samsung's recent 49-inch OLED PC monitor

In June, Samsung announced its new huge OLED gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G95SC. It had a list price of $2,199.99 when it first went on sale. Now, about two and a half months later, the company has cut the price of the monitor down by several hundred bucks. Right now, this 49-inch OLED ultrawide curved monitor is priced at just $1,599 at both Amazon and Samsung's website.

This is the world's first 49-inch OLED PC monitor, according to Samsung. The 32:9 aspect ratio of the ultrawide display means that users are getting the equivalent of two QHD 29.5-inch displays at once with its 5,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Also, the 1800R curvature of the display offers a more immersive experience while playing games. It also has a fast 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free gaming.

The OLED monitor, with its support of DisplayHDR True Black 400, offers deep blacks and vivid colors for playing games, streaming videos, or just getting some work done. It has the Neo Quantum Processor Pro inside to analyze each frame on the display so you get the best possible image.

The monitor comes with Samsung's Smart TV OS for streaming free, premium, and live TV. It also comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub that lets you stream games via services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate where you will be able to play Starfield on its huge monitor without the need for a PC.

Samsung Odyssey G95SC 49-inch ultrawide and curved OLED PC gaming monitor for $1,599 at Amazon and $1,599.99 at Samsung ($600 off launch price)

