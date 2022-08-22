Save up to 45% on EVGA RTX 30 lineup, RTX 3080 Ti available at just $859

The wait is finally over for those anticipating GPU prices to go down. Powerful graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD returned to normal and even went below their MSRP. EVGA, for example, currently offers its customers massive discounts on the most powerful graphics cards in the Nvidia RTX 30 Series. You can save up to 45% and get the RTX 3080 Ti for as little as $850.
Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti
For now, you cannot get anything more powerful than the Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti. These two graphics cards offer immense performance and a whopping 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. The best thing is that the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti from EVGA are affordable (relatively, of course) like newer before.
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24 GB - $1,392 (37% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming 24 GB - $1,299 (35% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24 GB - $1,219 (36% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming 24 GB - $1,199 (31% off at Amazon US).
Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
If you need a GPU under a thousand dollars, do not miss EVGA's deals on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti models. A GPU that costs $1,199 directly from Nvidia can be yours for as little as $859. Note that some of the cheaper RTX 3080 variants come with 10 GB of VRAM instead of 12 GB.
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming 12 GB - $859 (35% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming 12 GB - $1,019 (28% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 12 GB - $799 (43% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 10 GB - $771 (16% off at Amazon US).
Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti
The mid-range RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are also available with decent discounts, providing customers with great performance in the $500-600 price range.
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming 8 GB - $654 (20% off at Amazon US).
- EVGA GeForce 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming 8 GB - $551 (15% off at Amazon US).
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
4 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement