Save up to 45% on EVGA RTX 30 lineup, RTX 3080 Ti available at just $859

The wait is finally over for those anticipating GPU prices to go down. Powerful graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD returned to normal and even went below their MSRP. EVGA, for example, currently offers its customers massive discounts on the most powerful graphics cards in the Nvidia RTX 30 Series. You can save up to 45% and get the RTX 3080 Ti for as little as $850.

Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

For now, you cannot get anything more powerful than the Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti. These two graphics cards offer immense performance and a whopping 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. The best thing is that the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti from EVGA are affordable (relatively, of course) like newer before.

Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

If you need a GPU under a thousand dollars, do not miss EVGA's deals on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti models. A GPU that costs $1,199 directly from Nvidia can be yours for as little as $859. Note that some of the cheaper RTX 3080 variants come with 10 GB of VRAM instead of 12 GB.

Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

The mid-range RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are also available with decent discounts, providing customers with great performance in the $500-600 price range.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.