AMD Radeon GPU deals August 2022, up to $400 off on RX 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6700 XT, 6600 XT

Graphics card prices began to fall about half a year ago due to falling mining profitability, although currently they seemed to have settled down as the demand from gamers has also increased with time. Currently, there are occasional deals here and there. In this article, we look at all the best Radeon deals in the middle of August.

Red Devil 6900 XT

We start off with the Radeon RX 6900 XT which was the flagship up until a few months ago when it succeeded by the slightly faster RX 6950 XT. The former is the second fastest gaming graphics card for 1080p gaming capable of delivering over 200 frames in most games. In modern titles like Marvel's Spider Man Remastered for PC, this GPU can deliver a great 1440p experience on ultra and is also capable of 4K gaming if the ray tracing settings are turned down a notch.

Get the RX 6900 XT below:

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate: $799.99 (Amazon US)

XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Black Gaming: $799.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have the slightly slower RX 6800 XT which trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3080 10GB model and is generally faster at 1080p. Get the RX 6800 XT below:

Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $629.99 (Amazon US) This model comes with the reference PCB which is actually quite good. The cooler is custom. However, we still recommend spending some extra on more reputed models listed below this. But if you are someone who has the aim to mod the GPU using some custom water block, then this is a great card to so since you'll save a few bucks.

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CORE: $649.99 (Amazon US)

PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $669.99 (Amazon US)

MSI Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $674.99 (Amazon US)

We skip the Radeon RX 6800 in the middle and go straight to the RX 6750 XT. This is a slightly faster refresh of the 6700 XT and comes in at $499 MSRP for the base model. However, it selling at that or below currently in the case of a couple of models:

XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6750XT Black: $479.99 (Amazon US)

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6750 XT Trio: $499.99 (Amazon US)

Up next we have the RX 6700 XT. This 12GB card trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti and comes with 50% more VRAM so you can turn up the textures all the way to 11.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $435.89 (Amazon US)

XFX Speedster QICK319 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Black: $459.99 (Amazon US)

Moving on to more affordable GPUs, we list the Radeon RX 6650 XT, the RX 6600 XT and the RX 6600. All three cards are, at the moment some of the best value 1080p GPUs, especially the 6600.

Finally, we come to the most affordable segment at under $200 GPUs. Although we don't recommend the Navi 24 based RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 at their MSRPs due to a couple of notable hardware limitations, at the price these are selling at currently, they make good purchases according to our recommendation list.

The RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400 are both very power efficient cards. The RX 6400 model does not even require any 6-pin connector.

