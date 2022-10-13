Score an Apple iPad (2019) 7th Gen 10.2" refurb for only $249.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where, you can bag a refurbished Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB in Space Grey (Wi-Fi only). With its 10-hour battery life, you can enjoy long hours of streaming & surfing the net.



This refurbished iPad (7th Generation) is good as new. With 1620 x 2160 pixels display resolution, you can enjoy movies and photos. An A10 Fusion chip means lightning-fast performance for everything from working on documents to watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games. And with 3GB RAM, you can enjoy faster access to your favorite apps.

Wi-Fi connectivity . Browse, stream & download your favorite apps anytime, anywhere!

. Browse, stream & download your favorite apps anytime, anywhere! 10-hour battery life . Enjoy long hours of surfing, streaming & browsing the net

. Enjoy long hours of surfing, streaming & browsing the net 32GB storage . Store photos, videos, & important files in generous hard disk storage

. Store photos, videos, & important files in generous hard disk storage 1.2MP rear webcam . Take beautiful snap shots, selfies, or groupies with your friends

. Take beautiful snap shots, selfies, or groupies with your friends Model year. 2019

Specs

Model number: A2197

Color: space gray

Memory storage capacity: 32GB

Screen size: 10.2"

Display resolution: 1620 x 2160

RAM: 3GB

Graphics coprocessor: PowerVR Series7XT Plus

Battery life: 10hrs

Operating system: IOS

Selfie camera: 1.2MP

Rear webcam resolution: 8MP HDR

Connection type: WiFi, bluetooth

Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty

Includes

Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) AC Adapter

Warranty Card

What Does "Refurbished" Mean?

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

Here's the deal:

This refurbished Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB in Space Grey (Wi-Fi only) can be availed for just $249.99 for a limited time (US only). You can also add optional 2 or 3 year warranty to extend the included 90 days of warranty. For a full description, specs, and terms, click here.

