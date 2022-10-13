Deal

Score an Apple iPad (2019) 7th Gen 10.2" refurb for only $249.99

Neowin Deals

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where, you can bag a refurbished Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB in Space Grey (Wi-Fi only). With its 10-hour battery life, you can enjoy long hours of streaming & surfing the net.

ipad 7th gen 102 2019


This refurbished iPad (7th Generation) is good as new. With 1620 x 2160 pixels display resolution, you can enjoy movies and photos. An A10 Fusion chip means lightning-fast performance for everything from working on documents to watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games. And with 3GB RAM, you can enjoy faster access to your favorite apps.

  • Wi-Fi connectivity. Browse, stream & download your favorite apps anytime, anywhere!
  • 10-hour battery life. Enjoy long hours of surfing, streaming & browsing the net
  • 32GB storage. Store photos, videos, & important files in generous hard disk storage
  • 1.2MP rear webcam. Take beautiful snap shots, selfies, or groupies with your friends
  • Model year. 2019

Specs

  • Model number: A2197
  • Color: space gray
  • Memory storage capacity: 32GB
  • Screen size: 10.2"
  • Display resolution: 1620 x 2160
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Graphics coprocessor: PowerVR Series7XT Plus
  • Battery life: 10hrs
  • Operating system: IOS
  • Selfie camera: 1.2MP
  • Rear webcam resolution: 8MP HDR
  • Connection type: WiFi, bluetooth
  • Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty

Includes

  • Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
  • AC Adapter
  • Warranty Card

What Does "Refurbished" Mean?
This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

ipad 7th gen 102 2019

Here's the deal:

This refurbished Apple iPad 7th Gen 10.2" 32GB in Space Grey (Wi-Fi only) can be availed for just $249.99 for a limited time (US only). You can also add optional 2 or 3 year warranty to extend the included 90 days of warranty. For a full description, specs, and terms, click here.

Apple iPad (2019) 10.2" 32GB in Space Gray for just $249.99

We post these deals because we earn commission on each sale so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block.

