Amazon Prime deals: WD Elements 8TB, 14TB, 16TB, 18TB, 20TB external hard disks on sale

The WD elements hard drive

With file sizes that keep growing bigger and bigger, storage it seems is never enough. Hence, if you are looking around or thinking about getting an external hard disk drive (HDD) for backing up all the movie and series collection or perhaps those Steam library games, then you are in for some good news. That's because WD is currently offering its Elements external HDD at discounted prices in Amazon US and UK (purchase links below).

On that note, if you are running a network-attached storage (NAS), then here are some excellent deals on WD's Red Plus internal HDD models.

In the US, the 8TB, 14TB and the 16TB of the Elements are by far the best deals, though some are with Prime:

Meanwhile, here are the best deals in the U.K.:

