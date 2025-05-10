The Beats Solo 4 has returned to its best price so far, with a 50% discount

If you're looking for a solid pair of on-ear wireless headphones without spending too much, good news has arrived today. The Beats Solo 4, released last May, has dropped back to its lowest price yet. They are currently available for 50 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down from the usual $199.95 to just $99.95 for several colors.

These headphones update the popular Solo 3, offering improved sound quality via new drivers and acoustic architecture with a less bass-focused sound. For Apple users, there is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, adding an immersive layer for compatible music and movies.

Battery life is impressive, rated up to 50 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel providing around 5 hours of playback from a quick 10 minute charge. The Solo 4 is versatile in how you connect; it features a USB-C port for charging and high-resolution lossless audio playback, as well as a standard 3.5 mm audio jack for traditional wired connections. It offers one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android devices.

The design remains lightweight and foldable for easy carrying, using UltraPlush ear cushions designed for comfort. However, on-ear headphones like these might cause discomfort during very long listening sessions for some people. One significant point to note is that the Beats Solo 4 does not include Active Noise Cancellation ANC, relying instead on passive noise isolation from the ear cups. While this insulation is decent, it will not block out noise electronically like the AirPods Max or other competitors.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.