Microsoft quietly extends Windows 10 support for M365 apps like Teams, Outlook, OneDrive

Microsoft recently reminded users about the end of support for Windows 10, which is less than six months away. As such, there is now a Linux-backed project called "End of 10" that is trying to guide users to make the switch.

Another big related change Microsoft announced back in January this year was about the end of support for Microsoft 365 (M365) apps like Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, Word, Excel, and more on Windows 10. The tech giant at that time stated that the apps would no longer be supported on 10 after the OS support ended. It wrote:

Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11.

However, it looks like Microsoft has had a big change of heart. On a Tech Commnunity blog post about Windows 10 extended security updates (ESU) it recently updated, the company has confirmed that Microsoft 365 apps will be supported for another three years till 2028. Neowin noticed this new addition while browsing.

4.24.2025: Microsoft 365 Apps running on Windows 10 will continue to receive security updates for three years after Windows 10 end of support.

On a linked support document, Microsoft has given more details about it, with more specific details, even though the company still recommends moving to Windows 11. It says:

Although apps such as Word will continue to work after Windows 10 reaches end of support, using an unsupported operating system can cause performance and reliability issues when running Microsoft 365 Apps. If your organization is using Microsoft 365 Apps on devices running Windows 10, those devices should move to Windows 11. To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support. These updates will be delivered through the standard update channels, ending on October 10, 2028.

Another related support article has been updated too, and like the previous one, Microsoft has encouraged users to make the move to Windows 11 in order to "avoid performance and reliability issues over time" on Microsoft 365 apps. This one says:

Support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After that date, if you're running Microsoft 365 Apps on a Windows 10 device, the applications will continue to function as before. However, we strongly recommend upgrading to Windows 11 to avoid performance and reliability issues over time. In the interest of maintaining your security while you upgrade to Windows 11, we will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 for a total of three years after Windows 10 end of support, ending on October 10, 2028.

This is a good move from Microsoft considering many users will find it difficult to upgrade to Windows 11 due to the stringent system requirements of the latter.

Source: Microsoft