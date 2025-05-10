Have professional video calls with the Logitech MX Brio, now discounted

If you are trying to make a good impression at work, you won’t want to join video calls with a fuzzy webcam feed, right? To avoid this, you’ll want to pick up a professional grade webcam, such as the Logitech MX Brio, which has been discounted to its lowest-ever price, you can find a buying link at the end.

If you’re aiming to come across as professional, having the best video quality available is key and you get that with this webcam as it supports 4K video quality at 30 frames per second. If you need higher fps, you can reduce it from 4K to 1080p, which is still very respectable, to get 60 fps.

To bolster the great hardware, Logitech has included AI-enhanced image support that gives you 2x better face visibility and finer image details in bad lighting conditions thanks to auto-exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, and autofocus.

Ever since Edward Snowden popped up in the early 2010s, there has been a greater focus on webcam security. We’ve seen many webcams appear with physical shutters to improve privacy. The Logitech MX Brio is one such webcam. Around the lens is a rotation mechanism which you can twist to physically block the view of the webcam.

Finally, to ensure you can be heard as well as you can be seen, this webcam includes dual beamforming noise-reducing microphones that minimize any background distractions and make you sound crystal clear.

