The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router is available at its lowest price

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-Band router (RS700S) at its lowest price. The device is equipped with a quad-core 2.6GHz processor and supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 19Gbps for 4K/8K streaming, UHD video conferencing, and AR/VR entertainment. With Wi-Fi 7 technology, it delivers speeds that are 2.4 times faster and with lower latency than Wi-Fi 6, which helps improve performance across all devices.

The router is designed with a compact body and eight high-performance internal antennas with high-powered amplifiers, providing up to 3,500 sq. ft. of 360-degree Wi-Fi coverage. By supporting tri-band Wi-Fi, the RS700S can operate across three separate frequency bands simultaneously.

Furthermore, the router utilises 320MHz channels that increase data throughput and capacity. With 4K QAM modulation, it promises to transmit 20% more data per cycle. Moreover, the router is designed to support up to 200 concurrent devices, making it suitable for busy households or small offices.

For connectivity, it features one 10Gbps Internet port, with the option to aggregate this port with a LAN port for speeds up to 2Gbps. Additionally, there is one 10Gbps Ethernet LAN port and four 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit LAN ports, which can be aggregated (two ports combined) to deliver up to 2Gbps speeds. A USB 3.0 Type-A port is also available for network storage options.

The router receives automatic firmware updates and includes built-in safety features. In addition, NETGEAR Armour offers protection against hackers and comes with a one-year VPN trial.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router (RS700S): $549.99 (Amazon US)

