Windows 10 is once again the most popular OS on Steam

Valve has some fresh stats for gamers and developers to check out. The results of the Steam Hardware and Software Survey for February 2025 are now out, giving us a closer look at the most popular hardware and software picks among PC gamers.

Note that participation in the survey is optional, and Valve picks participants randomly. The main goal of the survey is to provide platform-average data and help Valve and developers make decisions about technology investments, game optimizations, and more. It also lets us know how different Windows versions fare among those who like to play games on PCs.

In a rather unexpected move, Valve reported that Windows 11 dropped a massive chunk of users in February 2025. It went all the way back to 44.10%, which is a 9.36 points decrease (still higher than Windows 11's global market share). Windows 10, on the other hand, increased its share by 10.47 points to 53.34%. Windows 7 is still out there, even though most recent Steam versions no longer work on it. About 0.10% of all Windows users on Steam are still on Windows 7 with outdated Steam releases that still work, but probably not for very long.

Overall, Windows holds 97.58% of all Steam users, and in February 2025, its share increased by 1.03 points. Linux is second with 1.45% (-0.61 points), and macOS is third with 0.97% (-0.43 points).

On the hardware side, Intel processors remain the most popular choice. 68.89% of all participants reported that their PCs are powered by Intel chips. AMD has 31.07%, and Microsoft is at 0.05% with its own chips. As for graphics cards, 83.07% have Nvidia GPUs, 11.49% have AMD GPUs, and 5.21% have Intel GPUs. The most popular graphics card on Steam is the Nvidia RTX 4060. It dethroned the RTX 3060 and now holds 8.37%.

You can find more information about the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey on the official website.