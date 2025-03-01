8TB SanDisk Desk Drive SSD has dropped to its lowest price ever

Amazon is currently offering the 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive at its lowest price to date, so you may want to check it out. The Desk Drive offers read speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, utilising a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface that supports transfer rates of up to 10Gbps, ensuring fast and efficient data transfer. With read speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, it is four times faster than a traditional desktop HDD, enabling quicker access to your files and better performance.

Furthermore, you can easily back up your files using Apple Time Machine on Macs or automate your backups with the Acronis True Image software for Western Digital. Pre-formatted with exFAT, the SSD is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, allowing for straightforward setup and use.

In addition, the SSD’s compact design helps maximise your desk space, making it a space-saving addition to any work environment. Please also note that the SanDisk Desk Drive requires its own power supply and cannot run solely from being connected to a computer.

8TB SanDisk Desk Drive SSD: $479.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.