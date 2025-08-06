You could miss out on a great deal if you don't get this Nvidia RTX 5070 for only $530

Another day another RTX 5070 deal is upon us. Earlier we covered the Asus SFF(small form factor)-Ready Prime RTX 5070 for just $549 in case you have Amazon Prime; the deal is still live so you should definitely check it out in its dedicated article here if you are interested. Before that, we also covered MSI's Ventus deal for $560 and that deal is still live as well for Prime members.

However, an even better offer has come along the way this time from Newegg wherein you can buy the card right now for only $530 (purchase link under the specs table down below).

The Ventus 2X is named so because it has two axial fans. MSI says the fan blades help to maximize airflow thanks to its TORX Fan 5.0 technology. Meanwhile the nickel-plated copper base plate and the square-shaped "Core Pipe" heat pipes (for maximum heat transfer surface area) help to maximise heat dissipation. It is also an SFF-ready design.

The technical specifications of the MSI Ventus 2X OC are given below:

Specification Detail Model Name G5070-12V2C Interface PCI Express Gen 5 Core Clocks Extreme Performance: 2557 MHz (via MSI Center)

Boost: 2542 MHz CUDA® Cores 6144 Memory 12 GB GDDR7 @ 28 Gbps

192-bit bus Display Outputs DisplayPort 1.4a × 3 (v2.1b)

HDMI™ 2.1b × 1

(up to 4K 480 Hz or 8K 120 Hz w/ DSC, HDR, VRR) HDCP Support Yes Power Consumption 250 W Power Connectors 1 × 16-pin (ATX 3.1 recommended) Recommended PSU 650 W Dimensions (L × W × H) 236 × 126 × 50 mm Max Displays 4 Max Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320

Get it at the link below:

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7 (G5070-12V2C): $559.99 + $15 off w/ promo code MSIVTS + $15 off w/ rebate card => $529.99 (Sold and Shipped by Newegg US)

