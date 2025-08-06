Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

You could miss out on a great deal if you don't get this Nvidia RTX 5070 for only $530

Neowin

Another day another RTX 5070 deal is upon us. Earlier we covered the Asus SFF(small form factor)-Ready Prime RTX 5070 for just $549 in case you have Amazon Prime; the deal is still live so you should definitely check it out in its dedicated article here if you are interested. Before that, we also covered MSI's Ventus deal for $560 and that deal is still live as well for Prime members.

However, an even better offer has come along the way this time from Newegg wherein you can buy the card right now for only $530 (purchase link under the specs table down below).

msi ventus 2x oc rtx 5070 GPU

The Ventus 2X is named so because it has two axial fans. MSI says the fan blades help to maximize airflow thanks to its TORX Fan 5.0 technology. Meanwhile the nickel-plated copper base plate and the square-shaped "Core Pipe" heat pipes (for maximum heat transfer surface area) help to maximise heat dissipation. It is also an SFF-ready design.

The technical specifications of the MSI Ventus 2X OC are given below:

Specification Detail
Model Name G5070-12V2C
Interface PCI Express Gen 5
Core Clocks Extreme Performance: 2557 MHz (via MSI Center)
Boost: 2542 MHz
CUDA® Cores 6144
Memory 12 GB GDDR7 @ 28 Gbps
192-bit bus
Display Outputs DisplayPort 1.4a × 3 (v2.1b)
HDMI™ 2.1b × 1
(up to 4K 480 Hz or 8K 120 Hz w/ DSC, HDR, VRR)
HDCP Support Yes
Power Consumption 250 W
Power Connectors 1 × 16-pin (ATX 3.1 recommended)
Recommended PSU 650 W
Dimensions (L × W × H) 236 × 126 × 50 mm
Max Displays 4
Max Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320

Get it at the link below:

As an affiliate partner we earn from qualifying purchases.

0 Comments - Add comment