Microsoft Flight Simulator is gaining Jurassic Park to explore, dinosaurs included

A fictional set of islands will soon be available inside the simulated world of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The add-on developer Orbx has announced a massive project it is working on in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences: bringing the Muertes Archipelago from the Jurassic World franchise into Microsoft's Flight Simulator titles.

Dubbed Jurassic World: Archipelago, the premium add-on is bringing the iconic islands Isla Sorna, Isla Matanceros, Isla Muerta, Isla Tacaño, and Isla Pena straight into the game from the popular franchise. The infamous park is fully operational in this version, as the add-on is set right before the events of the movie Jurassic World from 2015. While the park seems to be fully operational, the studio warns that not everything living on these islands is fully "under control."

"Isla Nublar hums with activity: monorails weave through the jungle, the Innovation Center stands tall, and the island is ready for guests," describes the studio in its announcement. "Meanwhile, Isla Sorna remains untouched – its abandoned structures slowly being reclaimed by nature."

This is to be Orbx Studios' first expansion into branded experiences, with the Australian studio previously being known for offering add-ons for simulation platforms.

Iconic theme park structures, custom airfields, fully animated dinosaurs (like Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Stegosaurus, and Brachiosaurus,) the Site B dinosaur creation facilities, and more goodies for Jurassic World fans will be included with the package too.

Outside of exploring the Muertes Archipelago off the coast of Costa Rica freely, the add-on is also promising aviation challenges like VIP transports and guided tours as custom missions and activities.

Jurassic World: Archipelago is releasing in late August or early September for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. It will be available via the OrbxDirect website and the in-game marketplace as a paid experience. Pricing details have not been announced just yet. The studio is also planning to launch the add-on on Flight Simulator 2020 at a later date.