This big discount makes iPad 10 with 256GB of storage a better deal than iPad 11

The 10th gen iPad with the original Apple Pencil

Apple recently updated its entry-level iPad with a minor spec and storage bump. The most affordable iPad now has the A16 chip and 128GB in the most affordable configuration. However, the previous-gen iPad, the iPad 10, might be a better choice for those who want to get the most out of their iPad. The iPad 10 with 256GB is currently $150 off on Amazon.

Of course, you might rightfully argue that the A16 is better than the A14 processor. Although that chip is indeed two generations newer and more powerful, the A14 is still plenty capable for daily iPad tasks like browsing the web, watching media, doing emails, doing homework, and other stuff that does not tax the processor to its maximum capacity.

What is noticeable is the double the amount of space. While the iPad 11, at $349, offers 128GB of non-expandable storage, the iPad 10, with the latest discount, has double of that—256GB. In the modern world with modern Apple devices, you are more likely to experience a storage bottleneck rather than a CPU horsepower bottleneck.

The iPad 10 in its four new colors

Besides plenty of space, the iPad 10 offers nearly everything that you can find in the newer model. You get a good 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with Apple Pencil support, stereo speakers, a landscape front-facing camera, a 12MP rear camera, a USB-C port, TouchID in the power button, and all-day battery life (charger included in the box).

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
