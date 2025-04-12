This HP convertible Windows 11 laptop with 13th Gen i7, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD is under $900

If you are looking for a convertible notebook with Windows 11 Pro on it, then HP has an offer that you should consider. The product is the x360 830 G10 2-in-1 notebook PC, and it is currently at its lowest price of under $900 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The 830 G10 is a 13.3-inch laptop, making it convenient to carry around as well as for use during times like a presentation. It is quite powerful too, as it is powered by an Intel i7 13th Gen SKU, the 1365U to be precise. Since it's a U-series chip, it is fairly power-efficient as well.

The integrated Xe graphics is decent as it has 96 EUs (execution units) and it can also decode most modern video codecs like AV1, VP9, HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264). In terms of storage, the device has a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD and 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400/4800 on-board RAM, and it is soldered to the board.

The other technical specifications of the HP 830 G10 are given below:

Display: 13.3" WUXGA IPS Anti-Glare On-Cell LED-backlit Touch, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Camera: 5MP with 88° field of view

Intel® AX211 Wi-Fi6E + Bluetooth® 5.3 M.2 160MHz CNVi World-Wide WLAN vPro Wireless Card

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 1x HDMI 2.1 (HDMI v2.1, HDCP 2.3) 1x Audio Combo Jack

Battery: Options of 38Whr or 51Whr, supports fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

Security: HP Wolf Security for Business

Get the HP 830 G10 x360 convertible at the link below:

HP Elite x360 830 G10 13.3" Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook - WUXGA - 1920 x 1200 - Intel Core i7 13th Gen i7-1365U Deca-core (10 Core) - Intel Evo Platform - 16 GB Total RAM (895M9UTABA): $889.99 (Amazon US)

