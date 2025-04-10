Want to experience Dolby Atmos for cheap? These Sonos and Amazon soundbar deals can help

If you are looking around for a Dolby Atmos audio system and prefer a separate AV receiver and speakers instead of something like an all-in-one soundbar-like setup, then have a look at Klipsch R-800F floorstander (pair), which is still at its lowest price. The R-80SWi subwoofer is also at a decent price. Check them out here.

Looking for some more options? Polk Audio's XT60 front tower (floorstanders), XT20 bookshelf rear/surround speakers, XT30 center speaker and XT12 12-inch subwoofer are at the lowest prices in the last six months.

Meanwhile, for those who like soundbar systems, as Nakamichi, Polk Audio, among others, are still offering some of their best products at their lowest prices. For example, the Dragon 11.4.6 and the MagniFi Max AX SR 5.1.2 are still at $2800 and $630, respectively. You can check them out in this dedicated article.

Sonos and Amazon are also joining the list. The Sonos Arc white variant is now at its lowest price. Meanwhile, all of Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Plus models are discounted, making them great options if you are on a tight budget and want to experience Dolby Atmos (purchase links).

Obviously, this isn't going to give you the same feeling as a more expensive setup like the Nakamichi or even Polk, for example, but it could serve as a start to your audiophile journey.

First up, we have the Sonos Arc. While it may not deliver the deepest bass, its eight mid-woofers should offer plenty of punchy mid-bass and decent vocal clarity. For the highs, there are three silk-dome tweeters. Sonos does not specify the RMS or any sort of wattage for the speakers though, nor does it provide other spec details like sensitivity, among others. It only discloses that the amplifier is based on the Class D topology, which means that Arc should be fairly power efficient.

In terms of features, the Arc soundbar supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC/ARC. Sonos notes:

If you connect to a TV with eARC, the Dolby audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, MAT, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital.



If you connect to a TV using ARC, the Dolby audio formats supported are dependent on your TV model and manufacturer. The TV may be capable of sending Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital. An ARC connection cannot support TrueHD or MAT.



If you connect to a TV using the optical adapter, the Dolby audio formats supported are dependent on your TV model and manufacturer. The TV may be capable of sending Dolby Digital. An optical connection cannot support Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, MAT, or Dolby Digital Plus.

In terms of technical details, Amazon does not say much about it. Third-party reviews note that it offers decent vocal clarity, especially considering its price. You probably won't be blown away by the bass, but it should be enough to augment some of the low end of the frequency spectrum that the soundbar itself won't be able to produce.

Get the Sonos Arc and Amazon Soundbar Plus deals at the links below:

