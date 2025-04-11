Crucial X9 and X10 Pro 4TB 2TB 1TB external portable SSDs are back at lowest prices

If you are shopping for an external SSD, then Micron has a deal that may just be right for you. The company's Crucial X9 and X10 Pro external SSDs are currently back on sale for their lowest prices in six months (purchase links below).

What is interesting about these models is that it is based on TLC or triple-level cell NAND compared to QLC or quad-level on the X6 and X8 external SSDs, making it higher endurance and better for sustained reads and writes.

Speaking of reads and writes, Crucial promises up to 1050 MB/s on the X9 Pro for both the sequential speed metrics. The X10 Pro is twice as fast with 2100 MB/s and 2000 MB/s sequential reads and writes, respectively.

To enable such speeds, the SSD supports USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2 interface and comes with a type-C to type-C USB cable in the box. But it is also backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2/USB 3.2 Gen1/USB 3.1 Gen1/ USB 3.0 (5Gb/s), so this would mean lower speeds.

In terms of durability, the X10 Pro and X9 Pro pack IP55 water and dust resistance and the firm claims that the drive's drop-proof durability is up to 7.5 feet or just over 2 meters.

Get the Crucial X10 Pro at the link below:

Crucial X10 Pro 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write, Water and Dust Resistant, with Mylio Photos+ Offer – USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive – CT4000X10PROSSD902: $239.99 (Amazon US)

Meanwhile, Crucial's X9 Pro 4TB is at its discounted price of $210 on Amazon US ($230 for the Mac variant), although we definitely recommend you spend the extra $30 and $10 respectively on the X10 Pro model as the latter offers double the speed, provided your system supports USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2.

