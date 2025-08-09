This white Lian Li modular SP750 SFF desktop power supply is just $111

If you are looking to power your new system or upgrade an existing one and are looking for something SFF (small form factor) and in white, then Lian Li has a great deal currently that is absolutely worth considering. The firm's SP750, which is an SFF 750-watt SMPS, is selling at a low of just $110 for the white variant (purchase link towards the end of the article).

I personally have been using the black variant of SP750 in my own rig for the last three and a half years and it has been nothing but great. For those wondering, my desktop comprises an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 2x 16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 G.Skill RAM, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and a couple of SSDs.

The unit is said to provide 62 amperes on its +12 volt rail, or approx 744 watts. Thus, with the SP750, you can power GPUs like the AMD RX 9070 XT, 9070, as well as Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti, or 5070. Just make sure though that your processor is not very power hungry, so something like the Intel i9-14900KS, is best avoided.

In terms of protective circuitry, the Lian Li SFX SP750 packs OCP (over current protection), OPP (over power), UVP (under voltage), OVP (over voltage), OTP (thermal) and SCP (short circuit).

It is fully modular and comes with the following cables: ATX12V Connector x1, 2 x 8 PIN PCIe Connector x1, 1 x 8 PIN PCIe Connector x1, 24-pin Motherboard Connector x1.

Third-party media reviews suggest this 80+ gold-rated PSU has great efficiency at around 300-500 watts, especially at 230 volts AC (via erstwhile AnandTech), although the in-rush current will also be higher at this voltage. It also has good ripple suppression and decent transient response (via TechPowerUp) thanks to the high-quality Nippon Chemi-con 470uF 420 VDC filter capacitor.

Get the PSU at the link below:

Lian-Li SP750 750W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular SFX Power Supply Unit, White: $110.99 (Woot)

As an Amazon Associate and Woot affiliate partner, we earn from qualifying purchases.