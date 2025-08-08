Dell's Tower Plus Windows 11 desktop brings good all round performance at a big discount

Are you looking for a powerful tower desktop PC? If so, Dell’s Tower Plus EBT2250 is available for $1,099.99 right now, discounted down 25% from its typical price of $1,460.64, making it its lowest price in 30 days, and indeed, of all time (purchase link towards the bottom of the article).

It’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It also features an NPU which achieves 13 TOPs, but it is not a Copilot+ PC which demand 40 TOPs. Nonetheless, Dell also claimed a 26% performance boost in multi-core applications compared to the previous generation XPS Desktop.

It also comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD for speedy boots and app launches and there is 1x 16GB DDR5-5200 RAM which should help to cut through all of your tasks, though, it may not be enough for very demanding tasks.

Dell has made this tower PC with upgrades in mind with available memory, storage, and expansion slots. It also features a new thermal design with 120mm fan, and the company claims this makes it up to 22% quieter while maintaining cooling performance. Here's more about the expansion options:

EXPANSION SLOTS 2x M.2 SSD, 2x 3.5” HDD bays, (1x additional M.2 taken by wireless)

3 PCIe expansion slots (x4, x4, x16)

Two DIMM slots (supports up to 64GB DDR5 5600 memory)

The system supports dual 4K monitors through an HDMI 2.0 port and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. It also has a built-in media card reader for quick import of RAW images. Another nice feature with this tower is that it’s equipped with Wi-Fi 7, which promises “4.8x faster throughput, lower latency and greater capacity” for seamless online experiences.

This Dell comes with Windows 11 Home and 6-months of Dell Migrate to help users move files and settings to their new computer. If you are interested in this deal, check out the buying link below.

Dell Tower Plus EBT2250: $1,099.99 (Amazon US) / MSRP $1,460.64

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.