Toshiba's massive 22TB X300 PRO hard drive is 29% off

Toshiba is offering its highest-capacity X300 PRO hard drive at a new all-time low price, allowing you to save 29% or $171 on the massive 22TB drive. The X300 PRO hard drive lineup offers good performance, and it is rated for high yearly workloads, which makes it a great option for creative professionals or other tasks that require storing a lot of data.

Take your creativity to the next level with the enhanced speed, reliability, and capacity of the Toshiba X300 Pro Performance Internal Hard Drive. Built for the creative professional, the X300 Pro hard drive is designed to support your large workload and storage needs, so you can create without limits.

The X300 PRO is a 7,200 RPM conventional magnetic recording (CMR) 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps internal hard drive with 512MB of cache, which is also paired with the Toshiba Cache Technology for improved real-time responsiveness during high-demand loads. It also has additional features for better reliability, such as ramp loading (heads rest to a side of platters to prevent damage when the drive is idling or powered down) and shock sensors.

Toshiba claims that the 22TB X300 PRO is rated for up to a 300TB/year workload rate and 1 million hours of mean time to failure (MTTF). This makes the drive a good choice for workstations, multimedia systems, or network-attached storage. Additionally, each drive has a limited five-year warranty for additional peace of mind.

22TB Toshiba X300 PRO High Workload Performance HDD - $428.99 | 29% off on Amazon US

