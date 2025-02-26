WD_Black SN850X 8TB SSD hits new low price on Amazon with 39% discount

The WD_Black SN850X 8TB internal solid-state drive (SSD) has hit an all-new low price on Amazon thanks to a 39% discount. Right now, you can pick it up for just $533.10, compared to $879.99, which is the stated list price—that's over $300 in savings.

To be clear, this is the 8TB model without a heatsink, which is a good option if your motherboard already has built-in SSD radiators. It boasts impressive read speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s and write speeds of 6,600 MB/s. This should make file transfers to the device quicker and make your computer feel faster overall, whether it's the boot time or the speed at which applications open. Just keep in mind that these speeds are only possible with systems that support PCIe Gen4.

In addition to fast read and write speeds, the SN850X also has features like Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management. These let you load games faster, reduce latency, and improve and sustain performance.

If you're using this SSD on Windows, you can download the WD_Black Dashboard app. It lets you monitor the drive's health, update firmware, and automatically enable Game Mode 2.0, which improves performance while playing games.

The WD_Black SN850X 8TB SSD has a very impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on over 24,000 ratings. It is shipped and sold by Amazon.com, which means you can get a refund or replacement within 30 days if you have any issues with your drive.

Buy the WD_Black SN850X 8TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $533.10 (save 39%)

