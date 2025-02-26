4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDD is back to its lowest price

Amazon US and Newegg are offering the 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDD at its lowest price once again. So, you may want to check it out if you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution for your NAS setups.

The IronWolf Pro HDDs are designed for use in up to 24-bay NAS systems, suitable for 24×7 operation in multi-user environments. These drives are built to handle heavy workloads, with the 4TB model rated for 2.5 million hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

Furthermore, the drive offers transfer speeds of up to 190MB/s and supports a workload of up to 550TB/year. It also claims to reduce noise and vibration, support consistent performance, and include features to prevent downtime. Data protection features include three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which allow recovery of data in case of unexpected failures. Moreover, the drive also includes IronWolf Health Management, which monitors drive health and provides alerts for maintenance or issues.

These drives are optimised for RAID configurations with AgileArray technology, offering dual-plane balancing, Time-Limited Error Recovery (TLER), and rotational vibration (RV) sensors for stable operation in multi-bay setups. Additionally, they are covered by a five-year limited warranty as well.

4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro Enterprise NAS Internal HDD (CMR 3.5 Inch, SATA 6 Gb/s, 7,200 RPM, 256MB Cache): $109.99 (Amazon US) - $109.99 (Newegg)

You can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

