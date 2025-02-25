Get the SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD for its lowest-ever price

When I first downloaded Ubuntu, it was around 800 MB; nowadays, Ubuntu is several gigabytes. Over the years, we've seen file sizes across the board, from operating systems to games, get bigger and bigger, and the older backup devices we have just don't cut it anymore. If you need more external storage, then the SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD is hundreds of dollars under its list price right now.

The SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD has a list price of $699.99, but thanks to a huge 30% discount, you can pick it up for the much-reduced price of $489.99. If you decide to pick up this highly-rated external drive, it'll be shipped and sold directly from Amazon.com and can be refunded or replaced within 30 days.

This SanDisk SSD is great for transferring large files as it has read speeds of 1050 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s. To help keep your stored files more secure, it comes with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust protection. If you have to take it on the go with you, you can be confident your files will still be accessible later on.

Another neat feature included with this external drive is the 256-bit AES hardware encryption. This allows you to put sensitive files behind a password, making them difficult for any attackers to access.

If you do decide to take the device outside, the drive also features a carabiner loop that lets you secure it to a belt loop or backpack, ensuring it doesn't fall into the wrong hands. Even if it does go for a walkabout, the password protection will defend your files from snoopers.

Buy the SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD now for $489.99 (was $699.99)

