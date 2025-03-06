YAMAHA RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 4K AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision, DTS:X, and more, is a great deal

Yamaha is offering its AVENTAGE RX-A4A AV receiver (AVR) for a great price. It packs popular features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as DTS:X. Alongside those, it also has Cinema DSP (digital signal processor) 3D.

While the above features are meant to enhance the movie-watching experience, the AVENTAGE also comes with a Compressed Music Enhancer DSP that claims to restore lost data in compressed audio formats like MP3. The AVRs also features a high slew rate amplifier technology that should lead to lower distortions overall.

It also packs a technology called High-resolution Music Enhancer DSP that applies "Hi-bit high-sampling extension up to 96 kHz / 24-bit can be applied to lossless 44.1/48 kHz content such as from a CD (2-channel PCM) or a FLAC file".

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 135 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):110 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 165 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 3 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output 7.2 Preout, Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $802.51 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.