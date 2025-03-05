You can now get the Microsoft Designer Compact Wireless Keyboard for a new dirt-cheap price

Microsoft is no longer making its own keyboards (InCase is now responsible for producing them), but there are still plenty of well-made Microsoft-branded accessories out there waiting for their customers. The Microsoft Designer Compact Ke﻿yboard, for one, is now available on Amazon at a new all-time low price.

With its sleek design, premium finish, and low‑profile angle optimized for more productive typing, you’ll immediately feel at home on this space‑saving, modern keyboard. Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard delivers optimized key travel and a built-in expressive input (emoji) key, plus a Screen snipping key to quickly capture, copy, paste, and share.

The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a minimalistic wireless keyboard that works with Windows PCs and Macs (it also works with other devices, such as Android tablets, iPhones, iPads, Linux PCs, etc). Available in black and white, this accessory offers everything you need from an affordable keyboard. It takes little space on your desk, has a sleek, low-profile design, and a few extra conveniences.

Additional features in this keyboard include a dedicated Emoji key next to the arrow buttons, media/function keys, and multi-profile support. The latter lets you have the keyboard paired with up to three devices (Bluetooth-only) and switch between them with a single button press. As for the battery life, Microsoft promises up to three years of work on a single set of CR2032 batteries (you will need four of them).

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard - $27.88 | 7% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.