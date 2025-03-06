Microsoft Edge Dev gets improved update menu and fixes for various crashes

Microsoft Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel have a new update to test this week. Microsoft released version 135.0.3168.2 with some improvements to the update menu and the extension hub. Also, there is a long list of various fixes and patches on Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added the browser icon to the update menu item.

Added the Adjust campaign to the extension hub. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where a saved tab group caused the browser to crash.

Resolved an issue where the browser would crash after clicking on the Feedback icon in Guest Mode.

Fixed an issue where selecting 'Clear data' when logging out of an MSA account caused a crash on iOS.

Fixed an issue where a crash occurred while loading FRE/Soft FRE in incognito mode Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the Copilot side pane would not close when the new tab page was closed without interacting with the auto-opened side pane.

Resolved an issue where tabs could not be closed by clicking the mouse scroll wheel in the Game Assist browser. iOS: Resolved an issue where; after reconnecting the VPN, it was not possible to continue chatting in the same chat on iOS.

Fixed an issue when switching to landscape mode on iOS caused increased spacing when only news was displayed.

Fixed an issue when reading aloud was not working on iOS. Android: Fixed an issue where online PDFs did not zoom in and out smoothly on Android.

Fixed an issue where browser automatically switched to the user's work profile on Android. Mac: Fixed an issue where the experience of the flash welcome page was suboptimal on Mac.

Fixed an issue where 'Create account' should be displayed instead of 'Sign in to sync' when no account is detected during FRE on Mac.

You can update Microsoft Edge on the edge://settings/help page (it can also update itself automatically). If you want to join the Edge Insider program, head to the official website here.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 135 in the Stable Channel on the week of April 3, 2025.