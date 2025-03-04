Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

12TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS HDD drops to its lowest price ever

Amazon is currently offering a 20% discount on the 12TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS internal hard disk drive, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. If you were looking for a NAS internal hard disk drive, then you can get the 12TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS HDD for $239.99—significantly lower than its original list price of $299.99.

The WD 12TB NAS HDD features a SATA interface and is available in a 3.5-inch portable form factor. The HDD offers 7200 RPM speed with a transfer speed of up to 267MB/s. Western Digital also packs the HDD with a 5-year limited warranty.

The HDD offers a 512MB DRAM cache for faster processing and is designed to handle 550TB of data per year. It is equipped with a multi-axis shock sensor that adjusts the read and write function to compensate and protect the data in events of subtle shock events. The 12TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS internal hard disk drive has a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of up to 2.5 million hours.

The WD Red Pro is designed for businesses that operate in a 24/7 environment, ensuring the best speeds and storage is offered throughout the day. The HDD also comes with Rotation Vibration (RV) sensors to reduce the impact of vibrations in multi-bay systems.

