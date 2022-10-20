How to enable Core Isolation's Memory Integrity feature in Windows 11

Microsoft’s Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) enables the Core Isolation’s Memory Integrity protection by default. However, if you are running an older version of the operating system like Windows 11 2022 Update (22H1), you’ll manually need to turn on this feature.

Turn on Core Isolation’s Memory Integrity feature in Windows 11

For users who have no idea about Core isolation, it is a security process designed to protect essential core activities on Windows from malicious programs by isolating them in memory. The process in combination with the Memory Integrity feature keeps a system safe against attacks that aim to inject malicious code into processes. It also ensures that drivers loaded are safe and trustworthy.

It's advisable to have the Memory Integrity option enabled, as leaving it disabled can expose your computer to unknown threats. To turn it on, do the following.

Click the Windows icon on the Taskbar. Choose the Settings option visible as the cog-wheel icon. Scroll down to the Privacy & security option in the left panel of the Settings window. Switch to the right pane. Under the Security section, expand the Windows Security tab by clicking the side-arrow button. Then, under the Protection areas heading, go to the Device security option. Click it. In the new window that appears, click the Core isolation details link, as shown in the screenshot above. Just below the Memory integrity entry, you’ll find a toggle. If it is set to off, move the slider in the opposite direction to enable the feature.

Once done, restart your system to allow the changes to take effect.