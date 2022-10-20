Apple unveils the release date for Fitness+ update launching in 21 select countries

Earlier this September, Apple announced its plans to launch Apple Fitness+ in 21 countries in the Fall. Today, users can access Apple Fitness+ integrated with the Fitness+ application through iOS 16.1 without an Apple Watch.

Users with an Apple Watch can see real-time metrics on their Apple devices and experience features like Time to Run, whereas individuals without an Apple TV can access Fitness+ workouts through AirPlay or AirPlay-enabled Roku devices, although onscreen metrics on these products will launch next month.

October's update brings an Artist Spotlight series dedicated to Taylor Swift and her new album “Midnights,” releasing on October 21. Under the spotlight series, Taylor’s songs will be featured in a separate dedicated workout playlist and several workout playlists like Dance and Cycling.

Fitness+ is also adding a new Yoga program, Yoga for Every Runner, that features Scott Jurek, an ultramarathon - a race longer than 42 km - athlete, and is led by Yoga trainer Jessica Skye. There are 10-minute yoga workout sessions users can either complete separately or combine with other Fitness+ workouts. They can also have personalized workout programs, like Workout for Beginners and Stay Active During Pregnancy.

September’s launch starred Regina Hall and Leslie Jordan, among others. October’s launch brings singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, Emmy-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, and former astronaut and colonel Eileen M. Collins. Furthermore, the update adds three new collections: Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, Totally ’80s Cycling, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge. According to Apple, these collections inspire users or help them achieve their goals.

Additionally, users can sign up for Fitness+ at no additional charge through offers with Target, SilverSneakers, Mobile Health, and UnitedHealthcare. SilverSneakers will provide a Fitness+ subscription without additional charges starting from January 2023, which can be activated via the SilverSneakers GO app or the web using their SilverSneakers member account. Members of Target Circle will be getting a free four-month Fitness+ trial and a three-month trial for Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple Arcade, and News+. UnitedHealthcare is providing users with an annual subscription, and similarly, Mobile Health is offering its employer customers a chance to add Fitness+ as an employee benefit.

The update will roll out on October 24. Apple Fitness+ subscription costs $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year. Users can also share the subscription with up to five family members. Fitness+ requires models above an iPhone 8 running iOS 16.1, or models after Apple Watch Series 3 paired with iPhone 6s models or later running iOS 14.3 or later. While users require an iPhone to sign up, they can access Fitness+ on iPad and Apple TV as well.