Windows 11 22H2 and Nvidia drivers apparently still refusing to play nicely together

The Windows 11 22H2 feature update, brings with it, among other things, new gaming related enhancements. However, it hasn't been a smooth sailing for the new OS as there have already been several widespread reports of bugs and issues.

Hot on the heels of its release, the 2022 Windows update was found to be finicky on Nvidia systems as the GPU driver wasn't playing nicely with Windows 11 22H2 and vice versa. Nvidia quickly released an emergency software update to fix the issue. The update was later bundled with the Game Ready driver. Since display drivers are cumulative, the fix is also present in the latest 522.25 update as well.

However, it seems like problems are still persisting as reviewers and users alike are still running into issues. Twitter user and hardware reviewer Nadalina says that Windows 11 22H2 is "nightmare for game testing".

When inquired further about the issue they were facing, Nadalina said that they were facing micro-stuttering as the 1% low figures took a big dip in some of the tested titles. Furthermore, it was a clean install with the latest GeForce drivers.

- Only in a couple of games, but 1% lows have dropped from ~200 to - Clean 22H2 Install, latest NV drivers :-/

Additionally, virtualization-based security (VBS), which is known to cause gaming isses was also disabled, as well as the other security features that Microsoft recommended disabling.

Aside from reviewers, gamers too are facing problems related to display drivers. For example, there apparently are hardware acceleration-related problems. Other issues include FreeSync/GSync related bugs, among others.