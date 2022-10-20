You can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 at $200 off in all colors

Today on Amazon you can pick up the current gen Apple MacBook Air M1 that was released at the end of 2020 at 20% off, which means it is priced at $799 instead of its starting price of $999. Luckily for prospective buyers, as of writing it is available in all colors: Gold, Silver or Space Gray at this price.

A reminder of some of its features:

All-Day Battery Life – Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life.

– Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life. Powerful Performance – Take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

– Take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. Superfast Memory – 8GB of unified memory makes your entire system speedy and responsive. That way it can support tasks like memory-hogging multitab browsing and opening a huge graphic file quickly and easily.

– 8GB of unified memory makes your entire system speedy and responsive. That way it can support tasks like memory-hogging multitab browsing and opening a huge graphic file quickly and easily. Stunning Display – With a 13.3” Retina display, images come alive with new levels of realism. Text is sharp and clear, and colors are more vibrant.

– With a 13.3” Retina display, images come alive with new levels of realism. Text is sharp and clear, and colors are more vibrant. Why Mac – Easy to learn. Easy to set up. Astoundingly powerful. Intuitive. Packed with apps to use right out of the box. Mac is designed to let you work, play, and create like never before.

– Easy to learn. Easy to set up. Astoundingly powerful. Intuitive. Packed with apps to use right out of the box. Mac is designed to let you work, play, and create like never before. Simply Compatible – All your existing apps work, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive. Plus you can use your favorite iPhone and iPad apps directly on macOS. Altogether you’ll have access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. All available on the App Store.

– All your existing apps work, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive. Plus you can use your favorite iPhone and iPad apps directly on macOS. Altogether you’ll have access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. All available on the App Store. Easy to Learn – If you already have an iPhone, MacBook Air feels familiar from the moment you turn it on. And it works perfectly with all your Apple devices. Use your iPad to extend the workspace of your Mac, answer texts and phone calls directly on your Mac, and more.

– If you already have an iPhone, MacBook Air feels familiar from the moment you turn it on. And it works perfectly with all your Apple devices. Use your iPad to extend the workspace of your Mac, answer texts and phone calls directly on your Mac, and more. Fanless Design – Your MacBook Air stays cool and runs quietly even while tackling intense workloads.

– Your MacBook Air stays cool and runs quietly even while tackling intense workloads. AppleCare – Every Mac comes with a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. Get AppleCare+ to extend your coverage and reduce the stress and cost of unexpected repairs.

– Every Mac comes with a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. Get AppleCare+ to extend your coverage and reduce the stress and cost of unexpected repairs. Environmentally Friendly – MacBook Air is made with a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and uses less energy for a smaller carbon footprint.

Below are some of the more important specifications:

Specification MacBook Air M1 (2020) Display Retina display

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Supported scaled resolutions: 1680 by 1050 1440 by 900 1024 by 640

400 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone technology Chip Apple M1 chip

8-core CPU with 4 perform­ance cores and 4 efficiency cores

7-core GPU, 8-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Ram 8GB unified memory (Configurable to 16GB) Storage 256GB SSD (Configurable to 512GB SSD, 1TB, or 2TB) GPU Integrated Battery Up to 15 hours wireless web

Up to 18 hours Apple TV app movie playback

Built-in 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery

30W USB-C Power Adapter Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for: Charging

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)

3.5 mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera

Advanced image signal processor with computational video Colors Gold

Silver

Space Gray Size and weight Height: 0.16–0.63 inch (0.41–1.61 cm)

Width: 11.97 inches (30.41 cm)

Depth: 8.36 inches (21.24 cm)

Weight: 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg)

This MacBook Air M1 is eligible for free delivery and you can return it until Jan 31 2023; this is due to Amazon's policy for the 2022 holiday season, with returnable items purchased between October 11 and December 25, 2022 returnable until January 31, 2023. You can add AppleCare+ for MacBook Air for $199, which would wipe out your savings, but would give you full coverage.

If this doesn't float your bot, there are plenty of other discounts available in Amazon's Deal of the Day.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.