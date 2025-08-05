Guide  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

How to reinstall Microsoft Edge after deleting it

Neowin · with 4 comments

A Windows 11 logo next to a Microsoft Edge Logo with a blurred background

Microsoft allows uninstalling Edge in certain countries, and if you use certain useful apps, you can remove the browser from Windows 10 or 11 in the rest of the world as well. However, getting it back, should remorse hit you hard, may not be that straightforward for an unprepared user accustomed to downloading Chrome or any other browser from its respective website. Especially considering that there is no obvious "download" button on the official Microsoft Edge website.

In this small guide, you can learn how to reinstall Microsoft Edge after deleting it in Windows 10 or 11. This guide will also help those who try to install Edge on a computer without any browser installed.

Method 1: Install Microsoft Edge via the Microsoft Store

You can install Microsoft Edge on your PC via the Microsoft Store. Open the store app and type Edge into the search bar. You can also type any other browser, and Microsoft will kindly show you a shortcut to Edge. Alternatively, just click this link.

Microsoft Edge listing in the Microsoft Store app

Open the browser's store listing and click install. You will see a User Account Control prompt, and after confirming, the installer will run. Done.

Method 2: Install Microsoft Edge on a PC without any browser

If you use a "debloated" Windows installation with nearly everything removed, including the Microsoft Store and Edge, you can install the latter without any other browser or the store app. Press Win + R and type "wt" to run Windows Terminal (you can launch it using any other method). Type winget install XPFFTQ037JWMHS and press Enter.

Windows Terminal with a command to install Edge using Winget

Windows Terminal will prompt you to accept the license: Press Y and hit Enter, then wait for Windows to download Microsoft Edge. Done.

Method 3: Download Microsoft Edge from the official website

Typing "Download Microsoft Edge" in Google gets you to the browser's official website, and if you access it from Windows, it will tell you that Edge is already installed on your PC (lies, deception!). You can find the real download button by scrolling all the way to the bottom. Click "Download for your device."

How to download Microsoft Edge from the official website

Microsoft will once again try to gaslight you, claiming that Edge is already installed. Just click "Continue to download Edge."

How to download Microsoft Edge from the official website

Click "Download for Windows 11 / 10." Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are no longer supported, but the latest supported version is still available for download. To do so, click the arrow-down button and select Windows 8.1 / 8 / 7. After that, run the installer.

How to download Microsoft Edge from the official website

That is it, now you have Edge running once again, and Microsoft could not be happier about it.

Report a problem with article
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update promo with question marks and vomit emoji
Next Article

Here is the reason why Microsoft ditched its absurd Windows version names

Anthropic logo
Previous Article

Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.1 model with marginal improvements

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

4 Comments - Add comment