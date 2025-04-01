Wintoys new update lets you set classic File Explorer, uninstall Edge and more in Windows 11

Wintoys is one of our favorite Windows 11 applications. This free, user-friendly tweaker is a treasure trove of various features and options that help customize Microsoft's operating system and deal with some of its quirks and annoyances. After nearly a year in no-update mode, the maker of Wintoys is back with a massive 2.0 release, which is full of great changes and new features.

With version 2.0, Wintoys received a redesigned logo with light and dark mode support, a new welcome experience, some neat animations, and more. While visual changes are nice, the most interesting part about the latest update is its features, of course, and the official changelog has a lot of them.

For starters, Wintoys 2.0 now has a settings restore button that lets you undo everything and get back to the original state with a single click (this setting also applies to system changes). Those who are discontented with the File Explorer in Windows 11 can also get the classic interface and remove the Home and Gallery sections from the navigation pane.

Another great addition is the ability to enforce Digital Markets Act changes that let you uninstall Microsoft Edge in unsupported regions by triggering official processes and without changing regional settings.

The Tweaks menu also received a new Super-user section where you can activate God mode and Developer Mode, adjust User Account Control (UAC) settings, and toggle User Choice Protection Driver (UCPD).

Other improvements include new and updated system properties cards that let you check your storage, GPU driver version, Windows activation key, system uptime, and more. Just hover the cursor over a card on the Home page, and you will get more details about each part.

In addition to new features, Wintoys 2.0 brings multiple bug fixes and improvements. You can find the complete list of changes in the official release notes. Just keep in mind that there is a known issue where Alt + Tab freezes the app due to a bug in WinUI 3, which Microsoft has yet to fix on its side.

Wintoys 2.0 is now available, and you can download it for free from the Microsoft Store using this link. The app is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11. If you want more toys for your Windows PC, check out the latest update for PowerToys, which delivered a new launcher, Color Picker improvements, and more.