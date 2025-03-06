Microsoft Edge Game Assist gets big update with more games support and new features

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched Edge Game Assist, a dedicated browser for the Game Bar on Windows 10 and 11, to give users a convenient way to browse the internet while playing games. Now, the feature is getting a big update with support for more games and plenty of new features.

If you use Microsoft Edge from the Stable Channel, you can enjoy new features like a new menu with common browser controls, extension support, context menus, keyboard shortcuts, improved picture-in-picture, and more. Newly supported games include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, Civilization VII, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rocket League.

Here is the full changelog:

Added support for more games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, Civilization VII, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rocket League. See all supported games.

Added a Settings and more (…) menu with common browser controls for opening a new tab, opening the current tab on the desktop, copying a link to the page, and more. Also includes a new option to add the current tab to the sidebar. To show the site there permanently, right-click on the sidebar icon and select "Pin to sidebar."

We heard your feedback that ad blockers are crucial, so we’re thrilled to bring initial support for extensions to Game Assist! Game Assist currently supports many extensions that automatically run on the webpage, like ad blockers. Extensions can be installed and managed using the desktop version of Microsoft Edge.

Added right-click context menus for pages, links, images, and more.

Improved picture-in-picture mode when watching a video in full screen.

Show favicons in the address bar autocomplete dropdown.

Introduced the page info flyout with privacy and permissions settings for the current site.

Ensured browsing history is now correctly saved to your profile so you can get back to webpages you visit in Game Assist.

Added support for keyboard shortcuts, including new tab (Ctrl+T), close current tab (Ctrl+W or Ctrl+F4), duplicate current tab (Ctrl+Shift+K), reopen last closed tab (Ctrl+Shift+T), reload current page (Ctrl+R or F5), and reload current page and ignore cached content (Ctrl+Shift+R or Shift+F5).

Reduced the minimum height and width of the Game Assist widget.

Fixed a bug where the sidebar was too large on some displays.

Additional bug fixes, polish, and accessibility improvements.

Microsoft Edge Game Assist also received a separate update for Edge Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. Here is what is new:

Switched default page rendering mode from mobile to desktop to improve site compatibility, particularly on third-party productivity websites.

Expanded initial extensions support to sidebar apps (instead of just browser tabs).

Game Assist now automatically switches to new tabs created by the webpage instead of opening them in the background.

Links in sidebar apps now open in Game Assist.

Added support for opening a tab in the background with Ctrl+Click or by clicking the mouse scroll wheel.

Added support for closing tabs by clicking the mouse scroll wheel.

Added page zoom controls to the Settings and more (…) menu.

Fixed a bug where users would end up with many new tabs.

Added support for moving focus to the address bar with F6.

Additional bug fixes, polish, and accessibility improvements.

You can install Microsoft Edge Game Assist by heading to Menu > Settings > Appearance > Game Assist (Preview). After that, open the Game Bar (Win + G or the Xbox button on your controller) and add Game Assist from the list of available widgets.