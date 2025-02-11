Which AI tools offer the best value? You decide with our pricing guide!

The generative AI revolution kicked off in November 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT and since then many other competitors have launched their own offerings. In this article, which will be updated regularly, I will outline the various services and the available tiers.

Hopefully, this guide can help to keep you abreast of the latest services, what they offer, and for how much. You can use the items below to jump to each section:

ChatGPT - most popular AI tool

Tier Pricing Features Free $0 per month Access to GPT-4o mini

Standard voice mode

Limited access to GPT-4o

Limited access to file uploads, advanced data analysis, web browsing, and image generation

Use custom GPTs Plus $20 per month Everything in Free

Extended limits on messaging, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and image generation

Standard and advanced voice mode

Limited access to o1 and o1-mini

Opportunities to test new features

Create and use custom GPTs Pro $200 per month Everything in Plus

Unlimited* access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and voice (audio only)

Higher limits for video and screensharing in voice

Access to o1 pro mode, which uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest questions

Extended access to Sora video generation

Access to Operator research preview (U.S. only) *Usage must be reasonable and comply with our policies Team $25 per user / month billed annually

$30 per user / month billed monthly Higher message limits than Plus on GPT-4, GPT-4o, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more

Limited access to o1 and o1-mini

Standard and advanced voice mode

Create and share GPTs with your workspace

Admin console for workspace management

Team data excluded from training by default. Enterprise Contact sales Everything in Team

High speed access to GPT-4, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more

Expanded context window for longer inputs

Enterprise data excluded from training by default & custom data retention windows.

Admin controls, domain verification, and analytics

Enhanced support & ongoing account management

Claude - Anthropic's AI, it's powerful at coding and has a safety focus

TIer Pricing Features Free $0 per month Talk to Claude on the web, iOS and Android

Ask about images and docs

Access to one of our latest models Pro $18 per month with annual subscription discount; $216 billed up front. $20 if billed monthly. Everything in Free, plus: More usage than Free

Access to Projects to organize documents and chats

Ability to use more models, like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Claude 3 Opus

Early access to new features Team $25 per person / month with annual subscription discount. $30 if billed monthly. Minimum 5 members. Everything in Pro, plus: More usage than Pro

Central billing and administration

Early access to collaboration features Enterprise Contact sales Everything in Team, plus: More usage than Team

Expanded context window

Single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture

Role-based access with fine grained permissioning

System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)

Audit logs

Data source integrations

Le Chat from Mistral AI - Europe's leading AI model

Tier Pricing Features Free $0 per month Limited access to Mistral AI’s highest-performing models for: Web browsing, news, file uploads, and data analysis

Image generation

Flash answers Pro $14.99 per month excl. taxes Everything in Free, plus: Unlimited web browsing*

Unlimited number of messages per day*

Extended access to news, file uploads, data analysis, and image generations

Extended access to Flash answers

No telemetry mode (your data is not used to improve our services)

Dedicated support *Subject to fair use Team $24.99 per month excl. taxes $19.99 per seat / per month with annual subscription Everything in Pro, plus: More usage for live journalism with AFP news, file uploads, advanced data analysis, image generation, and Flash answers

Central billing and administration

Dedicated support

Free API credits

Data excluded from training by default Enterprise Custom Everything in Teams, plus: Secure deployment in your environment

Enhanced support and ongoing account management

Granular admin controls

Detailed analytics and observability

Tier Pricing Features Gemini $0 per month Access to our 2.0 Flash model and 2.0 Flash Thinking experimental model

Help with writing, planning, learning and generating images

Connect with multiple Google apps. Get things done with Maps, Flights and other Google apps, directly in your chat

Have free-flowing voice conversations on the go with Gemini Live Gemini Advanced $0 for the first month, then $19.99 per month Access to our most capable models, including our new experimental model 2.0 Pro

Save time and get comprehensive reports in moments with Deep Research

Understand and analyze whole books, lengthy reports, and more with uploads of up to 1,500 pages

Create and use custom AI experts for any topic with Gems

Code smarter and faster with the ability to upload your code repository

Comes with 2 TB of storage from Google One

Work seamlessly with your favorite Google apps, with access to Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more (available in select languages)

NotebookLM Plus with 5x higher usage limits and premium features

Tier Pricing Features Standard $0 per month Unlimited free searches

3 Pro searches per day

Fast free AI model

Upload 3 files per day Professional $20 per month Unlimited free searches

300+ Pro searches per day

Choose a smarter AI: pick from Deepseek R1, OpenAI o3-mini, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Sonar, and more

Upload unlimited files

Search your files in Spaces

Custom knowledge hubs and collaborative spaces

Tier Pricing Features Microsoft Copilot $0 per month Get real-time results

Access to the latest models at non-peak times

Limited usage of Copilot Voice

Create image and get 15 boosts per day

Works cross platform Microsoft Copilot Pro $20 per month Receive fresh AI credits at the start of each month to use Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps and AI features in Designer

Copilot uses advanced AI grounding to provide up-to-date information

Preferred access to the latest models

Extended usage of Copilot Plus

Get early access to experimental AI features

Create images with AI, with 100 boosts per day

Multiple devices and platforms

Use Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook

Copilot in Word helps you create news drafts, rewrite and edit with ease, and quickly summarize complete documents

Copilot in Outlook helps you draft emails with the right tone, offers suggested replies, and summarizes long threads

Copilot in Powerpoint helps you generate outlines, design and organize slides, and summarize long presentations

Copilot in Excel helps you generate formulas, analyze and summarize data, and add helpful visuals to spreadsheets

Copilot in OneNote helps you summarize your notes and create actionable to-do lists, and plans for events and celebrations

Tier Pricing Features Free $0 per month Up to 2,000 code completions per month

Up to 50 chat messages per month

Access to real-time code suggestions

Context-aware coding support and explanations

Debugging and security remediation assistance

Web search powered by Bing (Preview)

Multi-file editing in VS Code (Preview)

Ability to switch between models (Preview)

Access to Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet model (Preview) Pro Free for 30 days then $10 per month. Free for verified students, teachers, and maintainers of popular open source projects. Unlimited code completions and chat interactions

All features included in the Free plan

Access to additional models like OpenAI's o1 and o3-mini (Preview)

Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 5 repositories)

Unlimited integrations with GitHub Copilot Extensions (Preview)

Personalized responses with custom instructions (Preview)

Commit message generation

Summaries for pull requests, issues, and discussions

Code feedback in VS Code (Preview)

Explanations in Visual Studio’s Quick Info

Debug assistant in Visual Studio

Upgrade assistant for Java in VS Code (Preview)

Code review in GitHub (Preview)

Copilot Workspace for pull requests (Preview) Business $19 per user per month All features included in the Pro plan

Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 50 repositories)

User management capabilities

Data excluded from training by default

Enterprise-grade security

IP indemnity

Content exclusions

SAML SSO authentication

Usage metrics Enterprise $39 per user per month All features included in the Business plan

Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (unlimited repositories)

Attach knowledge bases to chat for organizational context

Access to fine-tuned models for code completion (coming soon as add-on)

Set coding guidelines for code review

Tier Pricing Features Free $0 per month Cascade credits: Free one-time trial gift on download: 50 premium User Prompt and 200 premium Flow Action credits

5 premium model User Prompt credits

5 premium model Flow Action credits

Cannot purchase more premium model credits

Access to Cascade Base model Free Base Features: Access to the Windsurf Editor

Access to all Codeium Extensions

Unlimited AI autocomplete

Unlimited in-editor AI chats

Unlimited AI command instructions

No training non-permissive data

Basic context awareness

Limited indexing limits

Attribution filtering

Encryption in transit Pro $15 per month Cascade credits: 500 premium model User Prompt credits

1,500 premium model Flow Action credits

Can purchase more premium modelcredits →

$10 for 300 additional credits with monthly rollover

Usable for User Prompts or Flow Actions.

Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model Pro Base Features: Everything in Free base features and

Priority access to larger models:

GPT-4o (1x credit usage)

Claude Sonnet (1x credit usage)

DeepSeek-R1 (0.5x credit usage)

o3-mini (1x credit usage)

Additional larger models

Unlimited access to Supercomplete

Expanded context lengths and advanced context awareness

Increased indexing limits

Higher limits on custom context and pinned context items

Fast autocomplete speed

Optional zero-data retention Pro Ultimate $60 per month Cascade credits: Infinite premium model User Prompt credits

3,000 premium model Flow Action credits

Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $10 for 400 additional credits with monthly rollover

Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model Ultimate Base Features: Everything in Pro base features and

Priority support Teams $35 per user per month Cascade credits: 300 premium model User Prompt credits per user

1,200 premium model Flow Action credits per user

Credits can be pooled across users

Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 3,000 additional credits with monthly rollover

Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model Teams Base Features: Everything in Individual Pro base features and

Organizational Analytics

Seat management

Automated zero data retention

Increased indexing limits

Basic context awareness

Remote indexing + multi-repository indexing (opt-in)

Forge (beta): AI code reviewer Note: DeepSeek-R1 currently unavailable, coming soon Teams Ultimate $90 per user per month Cascade credits: Infinite premium model User Prompt credits per user

2,500 premium model Flow Action credits per user

Credits can be pooled across users

Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 5,000 additional credits with monthly rollover

Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model Teams Ultimate Base Features: Everything in Teams base features Enterprise SaaS Contact sales Cascade credits: Negotiable Enterprise SaaS Base Features: Everything in Teams Ultimate base features and

SaaS, Hybrid, Airgapped (VPC or On-prem) deployment options

Seat management, Organizational analytics, Analytics API

Subteam analytics

Live training and workshops with Codeium experts

Enterprise support portal access with documentation and ticketing

Private codebase finetuning (optional)

Attribution logs (optional)

Audit logs (optional)

If there are any AI tools you would like us to track the prices of, leave a comment and we will do our best to add them.

