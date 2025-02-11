Which AI tools offer the best value? You decide with our pricing guide!

Guide  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The generative AI revolution kicked off in November 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT and since then many other competitors have launched their own offerings. In this article, which will be updated regularly, I will outline the various services and the available tiers.

Hopefully, this guide can help to keep you abreast of the latest services, what they offer, and for how much. You can use the items below to jump to each section:

ChatGPT - most popular AI tool

Tier Pricing Features
Free $0 per month
  • Access to GPT-4o mini
  • Standard voice mode
  • Limited access to GPT-4o
  • Limited access to file uploads, advanced data analysis, web browsing, and image generation
  • Use custom GPTs
Plus $20 per month
  • Everything in Free
  • Extended limits on messaging, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and image generation
  • Standard and advanced voice mode
  • Limited access to o1 and o1-mini
  • Opportunities to test new features
  • Create and use custom GPTs
Pro $200 per month
  • Everything in Plus
  • Unlimited* access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and voice (audio only)
  • Higher limits for video and screensharing in voice
  • Access to o1 pro mode, which uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest questions
  • Extended access to Sora video generation
  • Access to Operator research preview (U.S. only)

*Usage must be reasonable and comply with our policies
Team $25 per user / month billed annually
$30 per user / month billed monthly
  • Higher message limits than Plus on GPT-4, GPT-4o, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more
  • Limited access to o1 and o1-mini
  • Standard and advanced voice mode
  • Create and share GPTs with your workspace
  • Admin console for workspace management
  • Team data excluded from training by default.
Enterprise Contact sales
  • Everything in Team
  • High speed access to GPT-4, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more
  • Expanded context window for longer inputs
  • Enterprise data excluded from training by default & custom data retention windows.
  • Admin controls, domain verification, and analytics
  • Enhanced support & ongoing account management

Claude - Anthropic's AI, it's powerful at coding and has a safety focus

TIer Pricing Features
Free $0 per month
  • Talk to Claude on the web, iOS and Android
  • Ask about images and docs
  • Access to one of our latest models
Pro

$18 per month with annual subscription discount; $216 billed up front. $20 if billed monthly.

Everything in Free, plus:

  • More usage than Free
  • Access to Projects to organize documents and chats
  • Ability to use more models, like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Claude 3 Opus
  • Early access to new features
Team

$25 per person / month with annual subscription discount. $30 if billed monthly. Minimum 5 members.

Everything in Pro, plus:

  • More usage than Pro
  • Central billing and administration
  • Early access to collaboration features
Enterprise Contact sales

Everything in Team, plus:

  • More usage than Team
  • Expanded context window
  • Single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture
  • Role-based access with fine grained permissioning
  • System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
  • Audit logs
  • Data source integrations

Le Chat from Mistral AI - Europe's leading AI model

Tier Pricing Features
Free $0 per month

Limited access to Mistral AI’s highest-performing models for:

  • Web browsing, news, file uploads, and data analysis
  • Image generation
  • Flash answers
Pro $14.99 per month excl. taxes

Everything in Free, plus:

  • Unlimited web browsing*
  • Unlimited number of messages per day*
  • Extended access to news, file uploads, data analysis, and image generations
  • Extended access to Flash answers
  • No telemetry mode (your data is not used to improve our services)
  • Dedicated support

*Subject to fair use
Team

$24.99 per month excl. taxes

$19.99 per seat / per month with annual subscription

Everything in Pro, plus:

  • More usage for live journalism with AFP news, file uploads, advanced data analysis, image generation, and Flash answers
  • Central billing and administration
  • Dedicated support
  • Free API credits
  • Data excluded from training by default
Enterprise Custom

Everything in Teams, plus:

  • Secure deployment in your environment
  • Enhanced support and ongoing account management
  • Granular admin controls
  • Detailed analytics and observability

Google Gemini - Google's AI tool

Tier Pricing Features
Gemini $0 per month
  • Access to our 2.0 Flash model and 2.0 Flash Thinking experimental model
  • Help with writing, planning, learning and generating images
  • Connect with multiple Google apps. Get things done with Maps, Flights and other Google apps, directly in your chat
  • Have free-flowing voice conversations on the go with Gemini Live
Gemini Advanced $0 for the first month, then $19.99 per month
  • Access to our most capable models, including our new experimental model 2.0 Pro
  • Save time and get comprehensive reports in moments with Deep Research
  • Understand and analyze whole books, lengthy reports, and more with uploads of up to 1,500 pages
  • Create and use custom AI experts for any topic with Gems
  • Code smarter and faster with the ability to upload your code repository
  • Comes with 2 TB of storage from Google One
  • Work seamlessly with your favorite Google apps, with access to Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more (available in select languages)
  • NotebookLM Plus with 5x higher usage limits and premium features

Perplexity - An AI search engine

Tier Pricing Features
Standard $0 per month
  • Unlimited free searches
  • 3 Pro searches per day
  • Fast free AI model
  • Upload 3 files per day
Professional $20 per month
  • Unlimited free searches
  • 300+ Pro searches per day
  • Choose a smarter AI: pick from Deepseek R1, OpenAI o3-mini, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Sonar, and more
  • Upload unlimited files
  • Search your files in Spaces
  • Custom knowledge hubs and collaborative spaces

Microsoft Copilot - Baked into many Microsoft products

Tier Pricing Features
Microsoft Copilot $0 per month
  • Get real-time results
  • Access to the latest models at non-peak times
  • Limited usage of Copilot Voice
  • Create image and get 15 boosts per day
  • Works cross platform
Microsoft Copilot Pro $20 per month
  • Receive fresh AI credits at the start of each month to use Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps and AI features in Designer
  • Copilot uses advanced AI grounding to provide up-to-date information
  • Preferred access to the latest models
  • Extended usage of Copilot Plus
  • Get early access to experimental AI features
  • Create images with AI, with 100 boosts per day
  • Multiple devices and platforms
  • Use Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook
  • Copilot in Word helps you create news drafts, rewrite and edit with ease, and quickly summarize complete documents
  • Copilot in Outlook helps you draft emails with the right tone, offers suggested replies, and summarizes long threads
  • Copilot in Powerpoint helps you generate outlines, design and organize slides, and summarize long presentations
  • Copilot in Excel helps you generate formulas, analyze and summarize data, and add helpful visuals to spreadsheets
  • Copilot in OneNote helps you summarize your notes and create actionable to-do lists, and plans for events and celebrations

GitHub Copilot - AI to help you code

Tier Pricing Features
Free $0 per month
  • Up to 2,000 code completions per month
  • Up to 50 chat messages per month
  • Access to real-time code suggestions
  • Context-aware coding support and explanations
  • Debugging and security remediation assistance
  • Web search powered by Bing (Preview)
  • Multi-file editing in VS Code (Preview)
  • Ability to switch between models (Preview)
  • Access to Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet model (Preview)
Pro Free for 30 days then $10 per month. Free for verified students, teachers, and maintainers of popular open source projects.
  • Unlimited code completions and chat interactions
  • All features included in the Free plan
  • Access to additional models like OpenAI's o1 and o3-mini (Preview)
  • Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 5 repositories)
  • Unlimited integrations with GitHub Copilot Extensions (Preview)
  • Personalized responses with custom instructions (Preview)
  • Commit message generation
  • Summaries for pull requests, issues, and discussions
  • Code feedback in VS Code (Preview)
  • Explanations in Visual Studio’s Quick Info
  • Debug assistant in Visual Studio
  • Upgrade assistant for Java in VS Code (Preview)
  • Code review in GitHub (Preview)
  • Copilot Workspace for pull requests (Preview)
Business $19 per user per month
  • All features included in the Pro plan
  • Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 50 repositories)
  • User management capabilities
  • Data excluded from training by default
  • Enterprise-grade security
  • IP indemnity
  • Content exclusions
  • SAML SSO authentication
  • Usage metrics
Enterprise $39 per user per month
  • All features included in the Business plan
  • Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (unlimited repositories)
  • Attach knowledge bases to chat for organizational context
  • Access to fine-tuned models for code completion (coming soon as add-on)
  • Set coding guidelines for code review

WIndsurf IDE and Codeium extensions from Codeium - An alternative to GitHub Copilot

Tier Pricing Features
Free $0 per month

Cascade credits:

  • Free one-time trial gift on download: 50 premium User Prompt and 200 premium Flow Action credits
  • 5 premium model User Prompt credits
  • 5 premium model Flow Action credits
  • Cannot purchase more premium model credits
  • Access to Cascade Base model

Free Base Features:

  • Access to the Windsurf Editor
  • Access to all Codeium Extensions
  • Unlimited AI autocomplete
  • Unlimited in-editor AI chats
  • Unlimited AI command instructions
  • No training non-permissive data
  • Basic context awareness
  • Limited indexing limits
  • Attribution filtering
  • Encryption in transit
Pro $15 per month

Cascade credits:

  • 500 premium model User Prompt credits
  • 1,500 premium model Flow Action credits
  • Can purchase more premium modelcredits →
  • $10 for 300 additional credits with monthly rollover
  • Usable for User Prompts or Flow Actions.
  • Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model

Pro Base Features:

  • Everything in Free base features and
  • Priority access to larger models:
  • GPT-4o (1x credit usage)
  • Claude Sonnet (1x credit usage)
  • DeepSeek-R1 (0.5x credit usage)
  • o3-mini (1x credit usage)
  • Additional larger models
  • Unlimited access to Supercomplete
  • Expanded context lengths and advanced context awareness
  • Increased indexing limits
  • Higher limits on custom context and pinned context items
  • Fast autocomplete speed
  • Optional zero-data retention
Pro Ultimate $60 per month

Cascade credits:

  • Infinite premium model User Prompt credits
  • 3,000 premium model Flow Action credits
  • Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $10 for 400 additional credits with monthly rollover
  • Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model

Ultimate Base Features:

  • Everything in Pro base features and
  • Priority support
Teams $35 per user per month

Cascade credits:

  • 300 premium model User Prompt credits per user
  • 1,200 premium model Flow Action credits per user
  • Credits can be pooled across users
  • Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 3,000 additional credits with monthly rollover
  • Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model

Teams Base Features:

  • Everything in Individual Pro base features and
  • Organizational Analytics
  • Seat management
  • Automated zero data retention
  • Increased indexing limits
  • Basic context awareness
  • Remote indexing + multi-repository indexing (opt-in)
  • Forge (beta): AI code reviewer

Note: DeepSeek-R1 currently unavailable, coming soon
Teams Ultimate $90 per user per month

Cascade credits:

  • Infinite premium model User Prompt credits per user
  • 2,500 premium model Flow Action credits per user
  • Credits can be pooled across users
  • Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 5,000 additional credits with monthly rollover
  • Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model

Teams Ultimate Base Features:

  • Everything in Teams base features
Enterprise SaaS Contact sales

Cascade credits:

  • Negotiable

Enterprise SaaS Base Features:

  • Everything in Teams Ultimate base features and
  • SaaS, Hybrid, Airgapped (VPC or On-prem) deployment options
  • Seat management, Organizational analytics, Analytics API
  • Subteam analytics
  • Live training and workshops with Codeium experts
  • Enterprise support portal access with documentation and ticketing
  • Private codebase finetuning (optional)
  • Attribution logs (optional)
  • Audit logs (optional)

If there are any AI tools you would like us to track the prices of, leave a comment and we will do our best to add them.

