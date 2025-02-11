Which AI tools offer the best value? You decide with our pricing guide!

Guide
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Here’s how it works.
Paul Hill
Neowin
·
Feb 11, 2025 09:22 EST
The generative AI revolution kicked off in November 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT and since then many other competitors have launched their own offerings. In this article, which will be updated regularly, I will outline the various services and the available tiers.
Hopefully, this guide can help to keep you abreast of the latest services, what they offer, and for how much. You can use the items below to jump to each section:
ChatGPT - most popular AI tool
Tier
Pricing
Features
Free
$0 per month
Access to GPT-4o mini
Standard voice mode
Limited access to GPT-4o
Limited access to file uploads, advanced data analysis, web browsing, and image generation
Use custom GPTs
Plus
$20 per month
Everything in Free
Extended limits on messaging, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and image generation
Standard and advanced voice mode
Limited access to o1 and o1-mini
Opportunities to test new features
Create and use custom GPTs
Pro
$200 per month
Everything in Plus
Unlimited* access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and voice (audio only)
Higher limits for video and screensharing in voice
Access to o1 pro mode, which uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest questions
Extended access to Sora video generation
Access to Operator research preview (U.S. only)
*Usage must be reasonable and comply with our policies
Team
$25 per user / month billed annually
$30 per user / month billed monthly
Higher message limits than Plus on GPT-4, GPT-4o, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more
Limited access to o1 and o1-mini
Standard and advanced voice mode
Create and share GPTs with your workspace
Admin console for workspace management
Team data excluded from training by default.
Enterprise
Contact sales
Everything in Team
High speed access to GPT-4, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and tools like DALL·E, web browsing, data analysis, and more
Expanded context window for longer inputs
Enterprise data excluded from training by default & custom data retention windows.
Admin controls, domain verification, and analytics
Enhanced support & ongoing account management
Claude - Anthropic's AI, it's powerful at coding and has a safety focus
TIer
Pricing
Features
Free
$0 per month
Talk to Claude on the web, iOS and Android
Ask about images and docs
Access to one of our latest models
Pro
$18 per month with annual subscription discount; $216 billed up front. $20 if billed monthly.
Everything in Free, plus:
More usage than Free
Access to Projects to organize documents and chats
Ability to use more models, like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Claude 3 Opus
Early access to new features
Team
$25 per person / month with annual subscription discount. $30 if billed monthly. Minimum 5 members.
Everything in Pro, plus:
More usage than Pro
Central billing and administration
Early access to collaboration features
Enterprise
Contact sales
Everything in Team, plus:
More usage than Team
Expanded context window
Single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture
Role-based access with fine grained permissioning
System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
Audit logs
Data source integrations
Le Chat from Mistral AI - Europe's leading AI model
Tier
Pricing
Features
Free
$0 per month
Limited access to Mistral AI’s highest-performing models for:
Web browsing, news, file uploads, and data analysis
Image generation
Flash answers
Pro
$14.99 per month excl. taxes
Everything in Free, plus:
Unlimited web browsing*
Unlimited number of messages per day*
Extended access to news, file uploads, data analysis, and image generations
Extended access to Flash answers
No telemetry mode (your data is not used to improve our services)
Dedicated support
*Subject to fair use
Team
$24.99 per month excl. taxes
$19.99 per seat / per month with annual subscription
Everything in Pro, plus:
More usage for live journalism with AFP news, file uploads, advanced data analysis, image generation, and Flash answers
Central billing and administration
Dedicated support
Free API credits
Data excluded from training by default
Enterprise
Custom
Everything in Teams, plus:
Secure deployment in your environment
Enhanced support and ongoing account management
Granular admin controls
Detailed analytics and observability
Tier
Pricing
Features
Gemini
$0 per month
Access to our 2.0 Flash model and 2.0 Flash Thinking experimental model
Help with writing, planning, learning and generating images
Connect with multiple Google apps. Get things done with Maps, Flights and other Google apps, directly in your chat
Have free-flowing voice conversations on the go with Gemini Live
Gemini Advanced
$0 for the first month, then $19.99 per month
Access to our most capable models, including our new experimental model 2.0 Pro
Save time and get comprehensive reports in moments with Deep Research
Understand and analyze whole books, lengthy reports, and more with uploads of up to 1,500 pages
Create and use custom AI experts for any topic with Gems
Code smarter and faster with the ability to upload your code repository
Comes with 2 TB of storage from Google One
Work seamlessly with your favorite Google apps, with access to Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more (available in select languages)
NotebookLM Plus with 5x higher usage limits and premium features
Tier
Pricing
Features
Standard
$0 per month
Unlimited free searches
3 Pro searches per day
Fast free AI model
Upload 3 files per day
Professional
$20 per month
Unlimited free searches
300+ Pro searches per day
Choose a smarter AI: pick from Deepseek R1, OpenAI o3-mini, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Sonar, and more
Upload unlimited files
Search your files in Spaces
Custom knowledge hubs and collaborative spaces
Tier
Pricing
Features
Microsoft Copilot
$0 per month
Get real-time results
Access to the latest models at non-peak times
Limited usage of Copilot Voice
Create image and get 15 boosts per day
Works cross platform
Microsoft Copilot Pro
$20 per month
Receive fresh AI credits at the start of each month to use Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps and AI features in Designer
Copilot uses advanced AI grounding to provide up-to-date information
Preferred access to the latest models
Extended usage of Copilot Plus
Get early access to experimental AI features
Create images with AI, with 100 boosts per day
Multiple devices and platforms
Use Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook
Copilot in Word helps you create news drafts, rewrite and edit with ease, and quickly summarize complete documents
Copilot in Outlook helps you draft emails with the right tone, offers suggested replies, and summarizes long threads
Copilot in Powerpoint helps you generate outlines, design and organize slides, and summarize long presentations
Copilot in Excel helps you generate formulas, analyze and summarize data, and add helpful visuals to spreadsheets
Copilot in OneNote helps you summarize your notes and create actionable to-do lists, and plans for events and celebrations
Tier
Pricing
Features
Free
$0 per month
Up to 2,000 code completions per month
Up to 50 chat messages per month
Access to real-time code suggestions
Context-aware coding support and explanations
Debugging and security remediation assistance
Web search powered by Bing (Preview)
Multi-file editing in VS Code (Preview)
Ability to switch between models (Preview)
Access to Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet model (Preview)
Pro
Free for 30 days then $10 per month. Free for verified students, teachers, and maintainers of popular open source projects.
Unlimited code completions and chat interactions
All features included in the Free plan
Access to additional models like OpenAI's o1 and o3-mini (Preview)
Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 5 repositories)
Unlimited integrations with GitHub Copilot Extensions (Preview)
Personalized responses with custom instructions (Preview)
Commit message generation
Summaries for pull requests, issues, and discussions
Code feedback in VS Code (Preview)
Explanations in Visual Studio’s Quick Info
Debug assistant in Visual Studio
Upgrade assistant for Java in VS Code (Preview)
Code review in GitHub (Preview)
Copilot Workspace for pull requests (Preview)
Business
$19 per user per month
All features included in the Pro plan
Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (up to 50 repositories)
User management capabilities
Data excluded from training by default
Enterprise-grade security
IP indemnity
Content exclusions
SAML SSO authentication
Usage metrics
Enterprise
$39 per user per month
All features included in the Business plan
Tailored chat conversations to your private codebase (unlimited repositories)
Attach knowledge bases to chat for organizational context
Access to fine-tuned models for code completion (coming soon as add-on)
Set coding guidelines for code review
Tier
Pricing
Features
Free
$0 per month
Cascade credits:
Free one-time trial gift on download: 50 premium User Prompt and 200 premium Flow Action credits
5 premium model User Prompt credits
5 premium model Flow Action credits
Cannot purchase more premium model credits
Access to Cascade Base model
Free Base Features:
Access to the Windsurf Editor
Access to all Codeium Extensions
Unlimited AI autocomplete
Unlimited in-editor AI chats
Unlimited AI command instructions
No training non-permissive data
Basic context awareness
Limited indexing limits
Attribution filtering
Encryption in transit
Pro
$15 per month
Cascade credits:
500 premium model User Prompt credits
1,500 premium model Flow Action credits
Can purchase more premium modelcredits →
$10 for 300 additional credits with monthly rollover
Usable for User Prompts or Flow Actions.
Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model
Pro Base Features:
Everything in Free base features and
Priority access to larger models:
GPT-4o (1x credit usage)
Claude Sonnet (1x credit usage)
DeepSeek-R1 (0.5x credit usage)
o3-mini (1x credit usage)
Additional larger models
Unlimited access to Supercomplete
Expanded context lengths and advanced context awareness
Increased indexing limits
Higher limits on custom context and pinned context items
Fast autocomplete speed
Optional zero-data retention
Pro Ultimate
$60 per month
Cascade credits:
Infinite premium model User Prompt credits
3,000 premium model Flow Action credits
Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $10 for 400 additional credits with monthly rollover
Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model
Ultimate Base Features:
Everything in Pro base features and
Priority support
Teams
$35 per user per month
Cascade credits:
300 premium model User Prompt credits per user
1,200 premium model Flow Action credits per user
Credits can be pooled across users
Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 3,000 additional credits with monthly rollover
Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model
Teams Base Features:
Everything in Individual Pro base features and
Organizational Analytics
Seat management
Automated zero data retention
Increased indexing limits
Basic context awareness
Remote indexing + multi-repository indexing (opt-in)
Forge (beta): AI code reviewer
Note: DeepSeek-R1 currently unavailable, coming soon
Teams Ultimate
$90 per user per month
Cascade credits:
Infinite premium model User Prompt credits per user
2,500 premium model Flow Action credits per user
Credits can be pooled across users
Can purchase more premium modelcredits → $99 for each 5,000 additional credits with monthly rollover
Priority unlimited access to Cascade Base Model
Teams Ultimate Base Features:
Everything in Teams base features
Enterprise SaaS
Contact sales
Cascade credits:
Enterprise SaaS Base Features:
Everything in Teams Ultimate base features and
SaaS, Hybrid, Airgapped (VPC or On-prem) deployment options
Seat management, Organizational analytics, Analytics API
Subteam analytics
Live training and workshops with Codeium experts
Enterprise support portal access with documentation and ticketing
Private codebase finetuning (optional)
Attribution logs (optional)
Audit logs (optional)
If there are any AI tools you would like us to track the prices of, leave a comment and we will do our best to add them.
Image via
Depositphotos.com
3 Comments - Add comment