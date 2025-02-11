Intel releases new GPU driver with Avowed support, Hellblade II FPS improvements, and more

Intel has released a new graphics driver under version 32.0.101.6559. This WHQL release packs optimizations for two games: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Avowed. Also, look out for FPS improvements for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Intel says you can expect up to 5.9% FPS improvement on ARC B-Series GPUs at 1080p High Settings.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs for: Avowed Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel® 32.0.101.6262 software driver for: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (DX12) Up to 5.9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Fixed Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Adobe After Effects may exhibit flickering in the preview window during playback. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe After Effects may exhibit flickering in the preview window during playback. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

Intel 32.0.101.6559 is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).