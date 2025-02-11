Sony to host new State of Play game showcase on February 12

The game showcase lineup is starting to ramp up in 2025. Microsoft already held a Developer_Direct in January, with another indie-focused show coming later this month. Sony is finally stirring to host a showcase of its own, and there's not much waiting to be done, as it's happening tomorrow with looks at upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The latest State of Play presentation of Sony will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on February 12, and fans will be able to catch it on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels in both English and Japanese.

"Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5," says the company in the announcement blog post. "The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

Sony hasn't said if this will focus on first-party exclusive experiences or titles from third-party developers. During the first State of Play of 2024, the company had a massive combination of both. This included looks at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, Judas, Metro Awakening, and more trailers.

The company is yet to announce release dates for its announced projects like the Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei, Insomniac Games' new Wolverine game that's set in its Spider-Man universe, and even third-party entries like Death Stranding 2 from Hideo Kojima. This may be where PlayStation fans finally get more information on what games they can look forward to in the first half of 2025. With Spider-Man 2 now out of the way, more PC ports may be revealed during the event, too.