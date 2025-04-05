20 times computers embarrassed themselves with public BSODs and goof-ups

Modern computers have come a long way from ENIAC, the world's first programmable general-purpose computer designed to calculate artillery firing tables for the US army and handle complex mathematical problems.

Computers are no longer confined to a desk in your room. They are in almost every direction you look on the streets, powering giant commercial screens and billboards, recording street views, menu screens at restaurants, ATMs, and whatnot.

The technology world is now flooded with AI-powered computers and talks about getting closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI) to mimic how the human brain thinks. However, just like humans, computers are imperfect and often make unexpected errors.

Sometimes, it can be problematic for these innocent machines placed in public when an unexpected error message or BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) pops out of nowhere. Let's look at some incidents where computers embarrassed themselves in public or maybe did something interesting.

1. Hold my BSOD!

A digital billboard featuring a man holding a screen gets an unexpected Blue Screen of Death.

2. Looks like a portal opening to some parallel universe

A Linux boot screen is projected into the fountain at a water show and caught on camera. While it's not a public error message or BSOD, it's something that many viewers labeled as "cool."

3. EV charging station reveals its true identity

A giant commercial display, possibly touchscreen, attached to a charging station outside a supermarket in Germany. Curious users even took the time to find that the Windows machine was running OpenVPN.

4. Chrome PDF viewer crashed while printing a document

That is a lot of wasted ink just to print a sad puzzle piece.

5. Imagine if Star Trek ran on Microsoft Windows

A bunch of screens and Windows OS were used to recreate Star Trek's USS Enterprise at a movie park. Of course, the mission didn't go as planned. However, it's hard to ignore that the BSOD looks like a piece of art.

6. Blue Screen Sphere of Death

A spherical digital display suspended in a shopping mall's atrium could be an art installation or a display of advertisements, information, or promotional messages.

Image via u/EarlyMonitor

7. Death Star shutting down

This one looks like the same sphere snapped from a different angle when its Windows operating system was shutting down. Users called it "Death Star: Windows Edition," comparing the sphere to the fictional space station from the movie franchise Star Wars.

8. Dating on the wrong PC

When you're in charge of the digital billboard and also single. Well, that's one way to attract a different kind of audience.

9. Your future remains full of bugs

A crystal ball on display at a Harry Potter exhibit showing a macOS error screen.

Image via u/PsychologicalStick12

10. I am there everywhere you see

Multiple BSODs projected in the sensory room of a school.

11. The Royal Disk Space is low

A Windows-powered billboard throws a low disk space error, creating an awkward situation.

12. Don't watch a movie like this

An upside-down error message appears on a miniature drive-in movie theater.

13. Windows reboots on live TV

And now, a word from our sponsor... Microsoft. His face says it all: 'Not now, Windows!'

14. If irony had a face

It couldn't have been more embarrassing to run a "toll plaza" that can't even afford a Windows activation fee.

Image via u/PINHEIRODENATAL1

15. Windows 7 takes over a shopping mall in Bangkok

This is what happens when you click 'Set as desktop background' without thinking.

16. Message from a re-opened train line

The next train to Errorville departs whenever this screen decides to cooperate. Maybe try restarting the station again.

17. Tux wants you to change your engine oil

Warning: Redeeming coupons will require command-line knowledge.

18. Linux-powered weighing scale at a supermarket throws tantrums

Maybe the watermelon was too heavy.

19. Finally, a public screen running Ubuntu

Swipe up for deals... or just admire this beautiful CLI. Looks like someone was trying to find the IP address of the Ubuntu-powered screen and forgot to resume it.

20. QuickTime update ruins the light show

The most technologically advanced and challenged Christmas tree ever. All I want for Christmas is up-to-date software.

So, that's all for now. Of course, this list can be expanded to include countless computer goof-ups made in public, but we'll stop for now. If you have something to add, drop your thoughts in the comments.

Image (main) via Pixabay