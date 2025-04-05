Weekend PC Game Deals: New choices, fresh indie bundles, cat freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Humble delivered a brand-new Choice bundle earlier this week. The monthly refreshing bundle is now offering eight games as a part of its April selection.
The bundle carries Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000XResist, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival this time.
To get all eight games, it will cost you $12. Being a Humble Choice Bundle though, you can ponder about the contents until April May 6, which is when a new selection of titles will show up to replace these.
The Epic Games Store continued its cat-themed giveaways this week too, offering everyone copies of Cat Quest II to keep.
The open-world action RPG has two protagonists in the form of a cat and a dog. As the lost kings of fantasy realms Felingard and Lupus Empire, they make an unlikely alliance to get back their thrones.
The latest freebie will come to an end on April 10. On the same day, River City Girls will take over as the latest freebie.
A couple of standard game bundles also dropped from Humble this week. Both are focused on offering titles from specific indie publishers
The Fellow Traveler publisher collection carries games like Times & Galaxy, Pine: A Story of Loss, The Pale Beyond, and Kraken Academy, offering four tiers of selections. It will cost you $12 to get all eight games.
Meanwhile, the Armor Games publisher bundle brings in Baladins, In Stars and Time, The Tartarus Key, and more with a three-tier selection. The complete bundle and its 10 games are yours for $17.
Big Deals
Devil May Cry franchise sales, cheap Red Dead Redemption sales, sales for UK-developed games, and much more are a part of the promotions available right now. As usual, here are our handpicked big deals for the weekend:
- Enshrouded – $23.99 on Steam
- NBA 2K25 – $20.99 on Steam
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic – $19.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $19.95 on Gamebillet
- Pacific Drive – $17.99 on Steam
- The Wandering Village – $17.49 on Steam
- The Riftbreaker – $16.49 on Steam
- Shadows of Doubt – $14.99 on Steam
- Wreckfest – $14.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken – $14.99 on Steam
- Tchia – $13.99 on Steam
- Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 – $13.74 on Steam
- Cult of the Lamb – $12.49 on Steam
- Eastward – $12.49 on Steam
- Viewfinder – $12.49 on Steam
- Knights of Honor II - Sovereign – $11.99 on Gamesplanet
- Sons Of The Forest – $11.99 on Steam
- Let's School – $11.19 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $11 on Gamesplanet
- Desperados III – $9.99 on Steam
- BlazBlue Centralfiction – $9.99 on Steam
- Smushi Come Home – $9.99 on Steam
- Kerbal Space Program – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – $9.89 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $9.89 on Steam
- Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99 on Steam
- The Sinking City – $7.99 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – $7.99 on Steam
- Dead by Daylight – $7.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $7.49 on Steam
- DmC: Devil May Cry – $7.49 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- Let's Build a Zoo – $6.99 on Steam
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – $6.79 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – $6.74 on Steam
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – $6.74 on Gamesplanet
- TerraTech – $6.24 on Steam
- Weird West: Definitive Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Hyper Light Drifter – $5.99 on Steam
- Starbound – $5.99 on Steam
- Content Warning – $5.59 on Steam
- Gothic 3 – $4.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Tinykin – $4.99 on Steam
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure – $3.99 on Steam
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli – $3.99 on Steam
- Darkwood – $3.74 on Steam
- SUMMERHOUSE – $3.74 on Steam
- Clustertruck – $2.99 on Steam
- ROUNDS – $2.99 on Steam
- Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition – $2.79 on Steam
- Stick Fight: The Game – $1.99 on Steam
- BOKURA – $1.64 on Steam
- FAR: Lone Sails – $1.49 on Steam
- Cat Quest II – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store's has restarted its regular discounts following its spring sales, and there's plenty to look at. Here are some highlights:
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered - $22.49 on GOG
- TUNIC - $14.99 on GOG
- Dead Cells - $12.49 on GOG
- Project Wingman - $12.49 on GOG
- AMID EVIL - $9.99 on GOG
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 on GOG
- Midnight Fight Express - $9.99 on GOG
- Opus Magnum - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Rain World - $9.99 on GOG
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 on GOG
- Death's Door - $7.99 on GOG
- Inscryption - $7.99 on GOG
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 on GOG
- CrossCode - $5.99 on GOG
- Legend of Grimrock 2 - $5.99 on GOG
- INSIDE - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- Children of Morta - $4.39 on GOG
- Torchlight II - $3.99 on GOG
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe - $3.99 on GOG
- Furi - $3.99 on GOG
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 on GOG
- Grim Dawn - $3.74 on GOG
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy - $2.99 on GOG
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - $0.97 on GOG
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment