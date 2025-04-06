'A Minecraft Movie' achieves record-breaking opening weekend in the US, even beating Mario

Video game adaptations to other forms of media don't always go right. But it seems the latest attempt has gone quite well for its creators, as A Minecraft Movie has just had a record-setting opening weekend, bringing in the most money ever for a box office opening for a videogame adaptation.

The latest report via Deadline says that Warner Bros. and production companies are confirming the movie to have earned $157 million in the US alone during the opening weekend. That handily beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie's own $146.3 million opening record from 2023, which took the crown from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($141 million).

A Minecraft Movie blows up even further when looking at ticket sales outside the US, where it managed to earn $144 million during the opening weekend globally. The total puts the movie at $301 million earned already, making it the top opener of 2025 in the US and many other regions. Estimates about the film's earnings had only put it at $80 million even in the highest projections.

"We’re absolutely overjoyed A Minecraft Movie has been so warmly received by audiences around the world," said Warner Bros. Motion Picture chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement, going on to thank the director, Mojang, Legendary, Vertigo, as well as the cast, and other involved teams for making the movie a "must-see event for moviegoers of all ages."

Directed by Jared Hess, the fantasy movie set in the Minecraft universe of Microsoft studio Mojang features stars like Jack Black (Steve), Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. A Minecraft Movie's story follows the tale of four individuals who have been pulled into the block-based universe, where they must follow the "expert crafter" Steve to survive and thrive.