Mojang reveals Minecraft is pulling support for PlayStationVR in 2025

The Mojang-developed survival sandbox Minecraft is available across an immense number of platforms. This includes PC (Windows, macOS, Linux) , consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile (iOS and Android), among other devices. One other way to experience the game has been virtual reality headsets, but one of those options is soon going away.

In the latest Minecraft - 1.21.30 changelog Mojang posted for the Bedrock edition, the studio has a change listed for PlayStation VR. It states that owners of the Sony device won't be able to play Minecraft using it starting March 2025. Players will still be able to continue playing in their worlds using their PlayStation console, just without the VR headset and its accompanying Move controllers.

The complete announcement seen in the changelog is as follows:

Our ability to support PlayStation®VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PlayStation® and be able to play without PlayStation®VR. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available. You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation®VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

PlayStationVR support first arrived to Minecraft in 2020 after years of being a PC headset exclusive feature. Mojang has not given a specific reason for pulling support, but fans speculate that this may be due to low amount of Minecraft players on the PSVR platform.

There is some hope for the future though. Mojang announced earlier this year that a native PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft is incoming, with a Preview currently running too. There is a small possibility of Mojang bringing PlayStation VR2 support to the game. That headset also received support for PC recently.