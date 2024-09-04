A Minecraft Movie gets the first teaser trailer for its April 4, 2025 release in theaters

It's been over a decade since Warner Bros. revealed that it would produce a live-action film based on the hit game Minecraft. Today, we finally got our first glimpse of that film with the first teaser trailer for the movie, along with its official title and release date.

The trailer on YouTube shows that the film has a somewhat unusual title: A Minecraft Movie. As the trailer shows, the movie blends in live-action characters in a fully CGI world, where the Minecraft settings and creatures are still somewhat blocky but also much more highly detailed than what you will find in the actual sandbox game from developer Mojang and its parent company Microsoft.

Here is a summary of the plot:

Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn. —find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Jason Momoa, who is also a producer of the movie, plays 'The Garbage Man" with Jack Black taking on the role of Steve. Other cast members include Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. Jared Hess, who directed Black in the cult favorite movie Nacho Libre, is the director of the film.

You can likely expect to see more sneak peeks of A Minecraft Movie before the film hits theaters on April 4, 2025.