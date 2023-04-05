A new rumor claims Sony is making a Remote Play PlayStation handheld gaming console

If a new report is indeed accurate, Sony is working on a new handheld gaming service in its PlayStation family. However, this unconfirmed rumor says this handheld is not a true stand-alone device like Sony's two previous portable game consoles.

According to Inside Gaming, this new handheld, which reportedly has the code name Q Lite, only works as a Remote Play device for Sony's PlayStation 5 console. It will allegedly look much like a PS5 controller but will include an 8-inch display with 1080p resolution support and frame rates up to 60 fps. It adds:

The device sports adaptive triggers for haptic feedback and will include what you would come to expect from a handheld – Volume buttons, speakers, an audio input jack, etc.

The report says that the "Q Lite" is currently in the QA phase of development. There's no word on an exact release date for the device or a price tag. It's possible Sony could decide to cancel its development while in its QA state.

Sony launched its first PlayStation handheld console, the PlayStation Portable, in 2004. The PSP was a big success with 80 million units sold over its lifetime. In 2011, the PSP's successor, the PS Vita launched. It ended up as a sales disappointment, and production was halted in 2019.