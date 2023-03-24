Edge Workspaces bring collaborative browsing to all consumers

At Ignite 2022, Microsoft unveiled a new tool for collaborative browsing in the Edge browser dubbed Workspaces. It allows organizing projects and tab sets in separate, customizable, and shareable browser windows. You can then send links to other people and invite them to join each workspace. Initially, the feature was available only to enterprise customers, but now regular users can test it.

Microsoft Edge Workspaces are now available to all willing to try the feature in version 111.0.1661.51 or newer. The preview is limited to five people per customer, and Microsoft promises to expand the trials to more users through the Spring.

You can sign up for testing Edge Workspaces by clicking this link. After accepting the invitation, you will spot a new workspaces button in the upper-left corner of the windows (you can also remove it using right-click). Click it, give a new workspace a name and color, and then share the link with others. You will spot people's profile icons after they join a workspace in Microsoft Edge. Once everything is set, people in the workspace will access the same set of tabs on each supported device, with changes happening in real-time.

Like with other public preview features, Microsoft encourages testers to share their feedback and help the company shape Workspaces. You can let Microsoft know what you think using the Alt + Shift + I shortcut in the browser.