A new Warhammer MMO game is in the works, but it won't launch for a while

The Warhammer gaming franchise from Games Workshop has evolved from its tabletop miniatures form into a ton of PC and console games over the past few decades. In fact, this week, a new game, the retro "boomer shooter" Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was released for Xbox, PS5, Switch, and PC platforms.

Today, there's word that there will be another attempt to release a successful Warhammer MMO title. PC Gamer reports that Netease will launch the game with its recently formed North American game studio Jackalyptic Games.

The studio is headed up by Jack Emmert, who co-founded Cryptic Studios, and who designed the late but great superhero MMO City of Heroes. Cryptic later launched games like Champions Online and Star Trek Online. Before he helped form Jackalyptic Games, Emmert worked at Daybreak Game Company and led the continuing development of DC Universe Online.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Emmert stated:

I’ve been playing Games Workshop games for decades and cherish all their IPs. I want to bottle all that I feel is cool and great—then recreate it in the videogame medium.

Right now, there's no word if the MMO will be set in the fantasy themed Warhammer universe or the sci-fi themed Warhammer 40,000 spin-off. The development of the game is still at an early stage, so it may be quite a long wait before we get any more info about the title.

In the early 2000s, a Warhammer Online MMO was in the works at UK-based game studio Climax, but Games Workshop canceled its development in 2004 before it was released. In 2008 Mythic Entertainment and Electronic Arts launched Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning. However, it never reached a high enough player base, and the game was shut down in December 2013.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.