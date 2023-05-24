Microsoft confirms you will soon be able to remove news in Windows Widgets

Most Windows 11 customers agree (as shown by the number of upvotes and complaints on the Feedback Hub) that the biggest problem with Windows Widgets is the inability to disable the integrated MSN News feed, which often displays controversial or even straight harmful content. Others claim that Microsoft should let users place widgets directly on the desktop, as in the days of Windows 7.

As revealed by a recent report, Microsoft is considering letting you put widgets on the desktop, and today, at Build 2023, Microsoft announced that users would soon be able to remove the news feed from Windows Widgets (we tried one whacky method to get rid of the feed, but it proved unreliable and incredibly cumbersome).

During the Windows 11-dedicated keynote at Build 2023, Microsoft revealed its plans to allow users to switch between different Windows Widgets modes. Later this year, Windows 11 will receive three widget views: widget-only with no feed, feed-only with no widgets, and a mix of both (the current version). Also, with third-party widget support, Windows 11 will receive improved notifications to inform you that some of your new apps support widgets. Here is the concept Microsoft showed during the presentation:

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not said when the new widget views will be available for testing. As it usually goes with new Windows 11 features, expect the company to trial the improvement in the Windows Insider program first before shipping it to the general public, as it did with the redesigned widget picker, animated icons, and other widget-related improvements.

In case you missed it, Microsoft released a new Dev build full of freshly announced features, such as Dev Drive, improved app backup and restore, taskbar regrouping and labels, improved Voice Access, tweaked emojis, and many more. Check out all the details in our dedicated post.﻿

