Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 already in development at Saber, promises even more carnage

Many would consider Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to be an almost perfect sequel, offering greatly expanded combat, action, setting, and carnage over the original experience that first arrived in 2011. It was only in September of last year that the hugely hyped sequel hit the Warhammer fanbase before quickly topping all sales charts. While post-launch updates continue to drop for it, now another sequel is already in development.

Jointly announced today by Focus Entertainment, Games Workshop, and developer Saber Interactive, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has been officially confirmed as the next entry in the series, with development already underway.

Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive, said this in a statement regarding the latest venture the company is taking:

"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe."

While not much information was shared about this next adventure of Titus and his armored Space Marine brothers, the announcement confirmed that the third entry will be even more immersive, featuring "intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay."

Saber will be working closely with the Warhammer IP holder to make sure the next title stays true to its roots as well, while taking the "genre to new heights."

Space Marine 2's updates will continue for years to come as well, confirmed the studio today.