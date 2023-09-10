Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition get updated, Return to Rome DLC gets new campaigns

Microsoft may have finally launched Age of Empires IV for the Xbox Series X and S consoles a couple of weeks ago. However, it has not forgotten the other older games in the historical RTS series. This week, the company released a major new update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and added two campaigns for its Return to Rome DLC.

The change notes on the 93001 update show that this new version is mainly to squash a ton of bugs that have been discovered. However, the big addition comes with the optional Return to Rome DLC pack. The update brings two campaigns from the first Age of Empires game to Age of Empires II via the DLC release.

The first campaign is Ascent of Egypt. Microsoft says:

Follow the creation of the Old Kingdom of Egypt, learning the skills and strategies you need to guide your civilization to victory across 12 scenarios in the Ascent of Egypt campaign. Each scenario is designed to help nurture your fundamentals and practice a specific skill, such as: Exploring the map, building your economy and even converting enemy units.

The second campaign is The First Punic War; Microsoft says:

Command the mighty Carthaginian empire in their war against the aggressive, Roman Empire. Push back the Roman invasion, destroy their supply lines and erect a monument to the strength of Carthage across 3 epic scenarios. Then, you’ll have demonstrated the futility of challenging Carthage, and sent the Romans back to where they came from!

Microsoft adds that two more campaigns, Glory of Greece and The Voices of Babylon, will be added to the Return to Rome DLC in a future update.

You can buy Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for PC and Xbox Series S and X consoles at the Xbox store. The Return to Rome DLC is available separately. The game and the DLC are also available via Xbox Game Pass.

